Volleyball Welcomes Two on National Signing Day

DAYTON – Wright State Volleyball Coach Travers Green has announced the signing of a pair of players this afternoon to national letters-of-intent to attend Wright State University and join the Raider program beginning next fall.

The newest Raiders are Lauren Yacobucci (Avon Lake, Ohio) and Reilly Zegunis (Zeeland, Michigan).

“We are excited to officially announce our 2023 recruiting class. They are both extremely talented players and we can’t wait to see their impact at Wright State,” Green said. “Our team was a big reason they choose Wright State. Bringing in good people who are going to positively impact our culture is important. I know these two will do just that.”

Yacobucci, a setter, preps at Magnificat High School and also plays with Academy Volleyball Cleveland. A four-year varsity player, she has been a team captain as a junior and senior and has over 2,600 assists in her prep career.

Named an AVCA High School All-America Second Team player in 2022, Yacobucci helped lead Magnificat High School to the 2022 OHSAA Regional Division I Championship and they will play in the state Championship semifinals on November 11. Magnificat won the 2021 State Championship last season as well. Yacobucci received OHSVCA District 2 Awards (Division 1) as a First Team performer in 2021 and 2022 and was a Third Team member in 2020 along with being named a Rising Star in 2019.

“Lauren is a great technical setter,” Green said. “I could tell right away that she has been well trained and competing at a high level. She gets to the ball in a balanced position and runs a similar tempo to what we run at Wright State. Success follows Lauren Wherever she goes. Her high school team won a State Championship in the Nutter Center and is looking to do it again this season. She is a Winner and we are Lucky to have her join our program.”

Zegunis, a middle blocker, preps at Zeeland East High School and also plays with FarOut Volleyball Club.

A two-time all-conference and all-region performer, Zegunis has also earned academic all-season recognition for volleyball. She also runs track at Zeeland East.

“Reilly is a dynamic athlete who is just flat out fun to watch. She has played on a club team that wanted to set the middle, allowing Reilly to make a big impact on the game,” Green said. “Our fans will notice her passion – she is going to bring the excitement to McLin! For volleyball standards, she is ‘newer’ to the sport with last year being her first competitive club season. I can’t wait to see her continued growth as a player this upcoming club season and especially as a Raider.”

The 2022 Wright State volleyball team ends the regular season with a pair of road matches at Robert Morris and Youngstown State this weekend before returning home to host the 2022 Horizon League Championship inside McLin Gymnasium November 18-20.