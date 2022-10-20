Volleyball welcomes the schools from the Copper State – The Daily Evergreen

WSU volleyball (13-6, 5-3 Pac-12) looks to continue its undefeated home streak as they host Arizona and Arizona State. The Cougs are coming off a two-game road trip where they lost a tough match against Colorado and followed that up with a sweep against Utah.

Bohler has been the site of the best play from the team, as they are currently holding a five-win and zero-loss record at home. They have big wins against Oregon and Oregon State in front of the WSU students and fans.

First up on this extended home stretch are the Arizona Wildcats (12-7, 2-6) at 7 pm on Friday. The Wildcats are one of the conference’s bottom teams and have struggled this season. The only two conference wins they have so far this season are against the only two teams below them in the standings: California and Oregon State.

Arizona has dominated the Matchup all time, winning 26 of 40 matches. The Cougs are slightly better at home than they are on the road, but they still have a record below .500 at 9-11. The team has a silver lining: they have won the previous two matches.

At 11 am on Sunday, the Cougs take on the other team based out of the Copper state as they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-11, 3-5). The story of Arizona goes for Arizona State as well, as they are one of the worst teams in the nation.

WSU leads the all-time series with a record of 21-20 and is the winner of four straight, with three of those wins being on the road in Tempe, Arizona.

The Cougs will be favored to take both matches and solidify themselves as one of the top teams in the division.

Players to watch:

Laura Jansen – In the win against Utah, Jansen tallied 20 kills. It was a throwback to her early-season Offensive successes and should continue against the Arizona teams.

Argentina Ung – The glue on offense should look to put up big Offensive numbers against some of the weaker defenses in the conference.

Pia Timmer – The same reason that Ung will put up large assist numbers, Timmer could tally over 20 kills in both matches.