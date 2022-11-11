Volleyball vs. Miami and NC State – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
Clemson (12-14, 3-11 ACC) vs. Miami & NC State
MATCH SETUPS
- 🆚 Opponent: vs. Miami
- 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, November 11 • 7 pm
- 📍 Venue: Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym
- 📺 Watch: ACCNX
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
- 🆚 Opponent: vs. NC State
- 🗓 Date/Time: Sunday, November 13 • 1 p.m
- 📍 Venue: Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym
- 📺 Watch: ACCNX
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)
PREVIEW
- Clemson Returns to Jervey Gym to host Alumni Weekend against Miami and NC State
- The Tigers take a 12-14 overall record and 3-11 ACC record into the weekend after dropping both matches last weekend
- As a team, Clemson is 35th in team service aces (169) in the NCAA, 37th in team assists (1,232) and 41st in team kills (1,321)
- In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,462) and total attacks (3,576) as of November 7
MILESTONE WATCHLIST
- Senior Mckenna Slack is eight assists away from tying Clemson’s sixth-place career record with Jenny Yurkanin (1987-90)
- Once Slavik surpasses this mark, she will look to move into fifth place which is currently held by Heather Kahl (1991-94) with 3,722 career assists
- Junior Camryn Hannah currently has 991.5 career points and 903 career Kills nearing 1,000 in both categories
CONSTANT CLARK
- Senior Ani Clark has owned a starting spot with the Tigers for the past four seasons
- She has dominated the net clocking 223 career blocks, including 48 Solo blocks, to average 0.69 per set
- This season, she has 49 total blocks and had a season-high seven (all assisted) at Miami
- Offensively, Clark has 546 kills and 40 aces on her career (167 kills and nine aces this season)
DIGGING DEVAN
- Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season
- The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech
- Taylor has tallied 22 double-digit dig matches this season and had 20+ digs in eight matches
- She leads the team and the conference with 444 total digs and is 48th in the NCAA
DEFENSE DRIVEN
- Joining Taylor in the back row has been junior Cate Long and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath
- The four of them currently have 964 of Clemson’s 1,462 digs
- The 1,462 digs lead the conference and sits 97th in the NCAA
CAM CAN
- Hannah is seventh in the ACC in Kills (336), eighth in points (371) and eighth in Kills per set (3.50)
- She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 21 matches this season and had 17 matches with double-digit kills
SLAVIK ASSISTS
- Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons
- Slavik surpassed 3,500 career assists vs. Boston College to become the seventh Tiger to accomplish the feat
- This season, Slavik has 921 assists to sit third in the conference and 53rd in the NCAA – she is also second in the conference with 10.23 assists per set (50th in the NCAA)
For complete coverage of the Clemson volleyball team, follow @ClemsonVB on Twitter and Instagram, and @ClemsonVolleyball on Facebook.
.