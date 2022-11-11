Volleyball vs. Miami and NC State – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Clemson (12-14, 3-11 ACC) vs. Miami & NC State

MATCH SETUPS

🆚 Opponent: vs. Miami

vs. Miami 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, November 11 • 7 pm

Friday, November 11 • 7 pm 📍 Venue: Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym

Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym 📺 Watch: ACCNX

ACCNX 📊 Stats: Live Stats

🆚 Opponent: vs. NC State

vs. NC State 🗓 Date/Time: Sunday, November 13 • 1 p.m

Sunday, November 13 • 1 p.m 📍 Venue: Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym

Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym 📺 Watch: ACCNX

ACCNX 📊 Stats: Live Stats

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)

PREVIEW

Clemson Returns to Jervey Gym to host Alumni Weekend against Miami and NC State

The Tigers take a 12-14 overall record and 3-11 ACC record into the weekend after dropping both matches last weekend

As a team, Clemson is 35th in team service aces (169) in the NCAA, 37th in team assists (1,232) and 41st in team kills (1,321)

In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,462) and total attacks (3,576) as of November 7

MILESTONE WATCHLIST

Senior Mckenna Slack is eight assists away from tying Clemson’s sixth-place career record with Jenny Yurkanin (1987-90)

Once Slavik surpasses this mark, she will look to move into fifth place which is currently held by Heather Kahl (1991-94) with 3,722 career assists

Junior Camryn Hannah currently has 991.5 career points and 903 career Kills nearing 1,000 in both categories

CONSTANT CLARK

Senior Ani Clark has owned a starting spot with the Tigers for the past four seasons

She has dominated the net clocking 223 career blocks, including 48 Solo blocks, to average 0.69 per set

This season, she has 49 total blocks and had a season-high seven (all assisted) at Miami

Offensively, Clark has 546 kills and 40 aces on her career (167 kills and nine aces this season)

DIGGING DEVAN

Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season

The sophomore set a new career-high with 29 digs to open ACC play this season against Virginia Tech

Taylor has tallied 22 double-digit dig matches this season and had 20+ digs in eight matches

She leads the team and the conference with 444 total digs and is 48th in the NCAA

DEFENSE DRIVEN

Joining Taylor in the back row has been junior Cate Long and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath

and freshmen Becca Micelle and Mia McGrath The four of them currently have 964 of Clemson’s 1,462 digs

The 1,462 digs lead the conference and sits 97th in the NCAA

CAM CAN

Hannah is seventh in the ACC in Kills (336), eighth in points (371) and eighth in Kills per set (3.50)

She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in 21 matches this season and had 17 matches with double-digit kills

SLAVIK ASSISTS

Slavik has been the quarterback of Clemson volleyball’s offense for the past four seasons

Slavik surpassed 3,500 career assists vs. Boston College to become the seventh Tiger to accomplish the feat

This season, Slavik has 921 assists to sit third in the conference and 53rd in the NCAA – she is also second in the conference with 10.23 assists per set (50th in the NCAA)

For complete coverage of the Clemson volleyball team, follow @ClemsonVB on Twitter and Instagram, and @ClemsonVolleyball on Facebook.