Volleyball vs. Georgia Tech – Senior Day – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Clemson (13-15, 4-12 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech on Senior Day

MATCH SETUPS

🆚 Opponent: vs. Georgia Tech

vs. Georgia Tech 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, November 18 • 4 p.m

Friday, November 18 • 4 p.m 📍 Venue: Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym

Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym 📺 Watch: ACCNX

ACCNX 📊 Stats: Live Stats

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)

PREVIEW

Clemson concludes its home portion of the 2022 schedule hosting Georgia Tech on Friday at 4 pm

The Tigers take a 13-15 overall record and 4-12 ACC record into the weekend after upsetting NC State on Sunday in four sets

As a team, Clemson is 37th in team assists (1,332) in the NCAA, 41st in team kills (1,428) and 48th in team service aces (176)

In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,591) and total attacks (3,883) as of November 14

Annie Clark

Ani Clark has appeared in 95 matches with over 330 sets played during her tenure

She has clocked 563 kills and 227 blocks, while also being a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient

Ani will graduate with a business management degree in May 2023

Colleen Finney

Colleen Finney has appeared in 61 career matches with over 210 sets played

She leads the Tigers in 2022 with 73 blocks (136 on her career) and has 385 career kills

Colleen will Graduate in December with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and intends to pursue a career in law after grad school

Cate Long

Cate Long has appeared in 78 matches with 286 sets played over the course of her career

She leads the program in aces clocking 32 in 2022 and has 96 in her career

Cate will Graduate in May 2023 with a degree in marketing and intends to pursue a Master’s degree in marketing as well

Caitlyn Meeks

Caitlyn Meeks transferred to Clemson from Georgia Southern in 2020 and appeared in 23 matches with the Tigers

She led the team in 2020 with 3.29 digs per set and recorded 12 double-digit dig performances

Caitlyn will graduate in May with a degree in communications and intends to continue to student sign language

Jenna Moore

Jenna Moore is a two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll selection

She has clocked over 240 assists during her career spread out over 33 sets with 119 coming in 2022

Jenna will Graduate with a degree in marketing in May and will either pursue a Master’s or start working towards her real estate license

Anna Renwick

Anna Renwick has appeared in 151 sets spread out over 44 career matches

She has tallied 330 digs, including 220 during her sophomore campaign and had double-digit digs in nine matches in 2021

Anna will Graduate with a degree in sports communications in August of 2023 with plans to pursue a Master’s degree

