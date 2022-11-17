Volleyball vs. Georgia Tech – Senior Day – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
Clemson (13-15, 4-12 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech on Senior Day
MATCH SETUPS
- 🆚 Opponent: vs. Georgia Tech
- 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, November 18 • 4 p.m
- 📍 Venue: Clemson, SC | Jervey Gym
- 📺 Watch: ACCNX
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF)
PREVIEW
- Clemson concludes its home portion of the 2022 schedule hosting Georgia Tech on Friday at 4 pm
- The Tigers take a 13-15 overall record and 4-12 ACC record into the weekend after upsetting NC State on Sunday in four sets
- As a team, Clemson is 37th in team assists (1,332) in the NCAA, 41st in team kills (1,428) and 48th in team service aces (176)
- In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in digs (1,591) and total attacks (3,883) as of November 14
Annie Clark
- Ani Clark has appeared in 95 matches with over 330 sets played during her tenure
- She has clocked 563 kills and 227 blocks, while also being a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient
- Ani will graduate with a business management degree in May 2023
Colleen Finney
- Colleen Finney has appeared in 61 career matches with over 210 sets played
- She leads the Tigers in 2022 with 73 blocks (136 on her career) and has 385 career kills
- Colleen will Graduate in December with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and intends to pursue a career in law after grad school
Cate Long
- Cate Long has appeared in 78 matches with 286 sets played over the course of her career
- She leads the program in aces clocking 32 in 2022 and has 96 in her career
- Cate will Graduate in May 2023 with a degree in marketing and intends to pursue a Master’s degree in marketing as well
Caitlyn Meeks
- Caitlyn Meeks transferred to Clemson from Georgia Southern in 2020 and appeared in 23 matches with the Tigers
- She led the team in 2020 with 3.29 digs per set and recorded 12 double-digit dig performances
- Caitlyn will graduate in May with a degree in communications and intends to continue to student sign language
Jenna Moore
- Jenna Moore is a two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll selection
- She has clocked over 240 assists during her career spread out over 33 sets with 119 coming in 2022
- Jenna will Graduate with a degree in marketing in May and will either pursue a Master’s or start working towards her real estate license
Anna Renwick
- Anna Renwick has appeared in 151 sets spread out over 44 career matches
- She has tallied 330 digs, including 220 during her sophomore campaign and had double-digit digs in nine matches in 2021
- Anna will Graduate with a degree in sports communications in August of 2023 with plans to pursue a Master’s degree
