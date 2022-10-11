Volleyball Travels to Tech for Midweek OVC Action

SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO AND STATS)

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State’s volleyball team will look to carry over momentum from a weekend sweep over Tennessee State into a midweek matchup at Tennessee Tech. The Eagles and Golden Eagles will serve it up at 7 pm ET Wednesday.

The match can be seen live on ESPN+. Morehead State has not lost at Tennessee Tech since 2015. Since 2009, MSU is 21-4 against TTU.

2022 RECORDS

MOR: 8-9 (4-2 OVC) | TTU: 6-12 (3-3 OVC)

SERIES RECORD

MSU leads 77-20 | MSU leads 32-9 in matches played in Cookeville, Tenn. | MSU has won 9 straight overall in the series | MSU has won 9 straight at TTU

NOTABLE

– Senior setter Bridget Bessler won her 12th career OVC Setter of the Week Honor on Monday. She is just one short of the program record for OVC Weekly awards, held by former teammate and two-tie OVC Player of the Year Olivia Lohmeier .

– Bessler has 3,491 career assists, ranking fourth in program history. She only needs 84 more assists to move into third place past Rachel Messmer (1997-00). Bessler leads the league with 9.9 assists per set.

– Morehead State has only been involved in two 5-set matches this year and is a 1-1. The Eagles rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Tennessee State this past Friday.

– In OVC matches only, the Eagles rank in the top 3 in the conference in opponent hitting percentage (2nd), Kills (3rd), assists (3rd) and digs (3rd).

– Freshman ME Hargan continues to rank No. 1 among league true freshmen in Kills per set (2.57).