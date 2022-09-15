Volleyball Travels to Samford Invitational – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Clemson (7-3) at the Samford Invitational

MATCH SETUPS

🆚 Opponent: at Samford

at Samford 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, September 16 • 8 pm ET

Friday, September 16 • 8 pm ET 📍 Venue: Birmingham, Ala. | Pete Hanna Center

Birmingham, Ala. | Pete Hanna Center 📺 Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 Stats: Live Stats

🆚 Opponent: Murray State

Murray State 🗓 Date/Time: Saturday, September 17 • 3 pm ET

Saturday, September 17 • 3 pm ET 📍 Venue: Birmingham, Ala. | Pete Hanna Center

Birmingham, Ala. | Pete Hanna Center 📺 Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 Stats: Live Stats

Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF) | Tickets

PREVIEW

Clemson travels to its final regular-season tournament of the 2022 season

The Tigers will face host, Samford, and Murray State at the Samford Invitational

Clemson takes a 7-3 record into the weekend

As a team, Clemson is fourth in team assists (488) in the NCAA, fifth in kills (515) and 11th in digs (616)

In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in assists, kills, digs and total attacks as of September 12

Redshirt freshman Jacyn Bamis is coming off being named Co-Freshman of the Week after clocking 18 blocks with no errors and 17 kills last week

LAST TIME OUT

Clemson last hit the court at the Buccaneer Classic Hosted by ETSU where the Tigers went 2-1 on the weekend

The Tigers defeated USC Upstate in three sets, Georgia State in four sets and dropped a five-set match to ETSU

On Sept. 6, Clemson defeated South Carolina for the first time since 2014, and the first time in Jervey Gym since 2013

DIGGING DEVAN

Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season

Taylor finished with a career-best 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied nine double-digit dig matches this season

Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs surpassing her previous best of 24 set against Virginia and has tallied 20+ digs in four matches this season

She leads the team and the conference with 184 digs and is 12th in the NCAA

CAM CAN

Junior Camryn Hannah has stepped up to the role of being Clemson’s go-to Attacker

Hannah leads the conference in Kills (151) and second in points (172) and is 13th in the NCAA for total Kills and ninth in points

She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in nine matches this season and leads the program in Kills

Most recently, she led the Tigers with 23 kills against Georgia State

COMING OFF THE BENCH

The Tigers have seen strong performances from players off the bench

Freshman Sophie Catalano has made an immediate impact clocking 11 aces this season with at least one in six matches

Another impact player off the bench is sophomore Azyah Dailey. Dailey finished with 25 kills through her last four performances

Freshman Becca Micelle also provides a spark for the Tigers with 65 digs through nine matches of 2022

SENIOR PRESENCE

Seniors Ani Clark and Mckenna Slavik provide necessary leadership to the Tigers rotation

Clark has appeared in over 75 matches and recorded 435 kills with 182 career blocks

She sits sixth in the conference this season with a .392 hitting percentage

Slavik has played in 85 matches and tallied 3,050 assists to sit seventh in Clemson history

She leads the conference with 10.70 assists per set this season and is 16th in the NCAA

