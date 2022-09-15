Volleyball Travels to Samford Invitational – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
Clemson (7-3) at the Samford Invitational
MATCH SETUPS
- 🆚 Opponent: at Samford
- 🗓 Date/Time: Friday, September 16 • 8 pm ET
- 📍 Venue: Birmingham, Ala. | Pete Hanna Center
- 📺 Watch: ESPN+
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
- 🆚 Opponent: Murray State
- 🗓 Date/Time: Saturday, September 17 • 3 pm ET
- 📍 Venue: Birmingham, Ala. | Pete Hanna Center
- 📺 Watch: ESPN+
- 📊 Stats: Live Stats
Clemson: Roster | Schedule | Match Notes (PDF) | Tickets
PREVIEW
- Clemson travels to its final regular-season tournament of the 2022 season
- The Tigers will face host, Samford, and Murray State at the Samford Invitational
- Clemson takes a 7-3 record into the weekend
- As a team, Clemson is fourth in team assists (488) in the NCAA, fifth in kills (515) and 11th in digs (616)
- In the ACC, the Tigers hold the top spot in assists, kills, digs and total attacks as of September 12
- Redshirt freshman Jacyn Bamis is coming off being named Co-Freshman of the Week after clocking 18 blocks with no errors and 17 kills last week
LAST TIME OUT
- Clemson last hit the court at the Buccaneer Classic Hosted by ETSU where the Tigers went 2-1 on the weekend
- The Tigers defeated USC Upstate in three sets, Georgia State in four sets and dropped a five-set match to ETSU
- On Sept. 6, Clemson defeated South Carolina for the first time since 2014, and the first time in Jervey Gym since 2013
DIGGING DEVAN
- Sophomore Devan Taylor has started at libero in every match this season
- Taylor finished with a career-best 28 digs against South Carolina and has tallied nine double-digit dig matches this season
- Against Austin Peay, Taylor tallied 27 digs surpassing her previous best of 24 set against Virginia and has tallied 20+ digs in four matches this season
- She leads the team and the conference with 184 digs and is 12th in the NCAA
CAM CAN
- Junior Camryn Hannah has stepped up to the role of being Clemson’s go-to Attacker
- Hannah leads the conference in Kills (151) and second in points (172) and is 13th in the NCAA for total Kills and ninth in points
- She’s tallied at least 20 attacks in nine matches this season and leads the program in Kills
- Most recently, she led the Tigers with 23 kills against Georgia State
COMING OFF THE BENCH
- The Tigers have seen strong performances from players off the bench
- Freshman Sophie Catalano has made an immediate impact clocking 11 aces this season with at least one in six matches
- Another impact player off the bench is sophomore Azyah Dailey. Dailey finished with 25 kills through her last four performances
- Freshman Becca Micelle also provides a spark for the Tigers with 65 digs through nine matches of 2022
SENIOR PRESENCE
- Seniors Ani Clark and Mckenna Slavik provide necessary leadership to the Tigers rotation
- Clark has appeared in over 75 matches and recorded 435 kills with 182 career blocks
- She sits sixth in the conference this season with a .392 hitting percentage
- Slavik has played in 85 matches and tallied 3,050 assists to sit seventh in Clemson history
- She leads the conference with 10.70 assists per set this season and is 16th in the NCAA
For complete coverage of the Clemson volleyball team, follow @ClemsonVB on Twitter and Instagram, and @ClemsonVolleyball on Facebook.
.