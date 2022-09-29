Volleyball travels to Cornell and Columbia for weekend matches

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown volleyball will hit the road for the first time in Ivy League play, traveling to Cornell and Columbia over the weekend. The Bears will play at Cornell on Friday (Sept. 30) and Columbia on Saturday (Oct. 1).

The game at Cornell will begin at 7 pm and the Matchup at Columbia will start at 5 pm Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.

ABOUT BROWN

Brown dropped his first Ivy League match of the year against Yale, falling in five sets to the Bulldogs. It was the third-straight match that Brown and Yale have gone five sets with the road team winning all three matches. The Bears won the first two sets of the match before Yale made the comeback. It was the first time since 2018 that Brown lost a match after taking a 2-0 lead. Brown had won 17-straight matches when winning the first two sets.

Brown had his streak of 20-straight set wins in Ivy League play snapped in the third set against Yale. That streak dated back to Oct. 29 of last season against Columbia. It was the longest streak in the Ivy League since Princeton won 26-straight Ivy League sets in the 2016 season.

Against Yale, Beau Vanderlaan had a career game for the Bears. The sophomore middle matched her career-high with 17 kills, a number that she first set against the Bulldogs last season, also in a five-set loss at home. Vanderlaan also added a career-high three service aces and finished the game with six blocks, one shy of her career-best.

Vanderlaan is now third on the team with 2.22 kills per set and is hitting a team-best .297. She also sits second on the team with 11 service aces and leads the team with 41 total blocks.

Cierra Jenkins returned for the Bears and guided Brown’s offense to one of its better Offensive performances of the season. The Bears finished the game against Yale hitting .259. It was the second-best number in the last seven matches for Brown. Jenkins, who had missed the last three matches, filled the stat sheet with 10 kills, hitting .526, 43 assists, seven digs and five blocks. Both the 10 kills and five blocks were a career-best for Jenkins.

Jenkins became the first Bear to have 40 assists, seven digs and five blocks since Kristin Sellers had 47 assists, eight digs and five blocks against Bryant on 9/18/2018. Sellers finished the match with just two kills.

Injuries have seen the Bears have to rotate Setters on the season and Brown has three Setters averaging over 6.00 assists per set. Kate Danaher leads the team with 8.71 assists per set (183 total), followed by Jenkins at 7.77 per set (101 total) and freshman Ella Park with 6.13 per set (98 total).

Sophia Miller finished the match against Yale with 12 kills and 12 digs, marking the sixth time Miller has had double-digit kills and the seventh time she has reached that mark in digs. Miller also leads the team with five double-doubles, including three in her last four matches.

ABOUT CORNELL

Cornell is 3-7 on the season and beat Columbia in the first Ivy League match of the season. Before beating Columbia, Cornell had lost six-straight matches.

Eliza Konvicka leads Cornell’s offense with 3.06 kills per set, while Sammie Engel is hitting a team-high .356.

Two members of the Big Red are averaging at least 3.00 digs per set with Megan Bickel averaging 3.23 per set.

Cornell has three players in the top ten in the league in service aces per set. As a team, the Big Red are second in the league with 2.05 aces per set.

ABOUT COLUMBIA