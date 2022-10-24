VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTS | News, Sports, Jobs

West Branch 3, Geneva 1

JEFFERSON — West Branch’s volleyball team knocked off Geneva 25-18, 25-16, 16-25, 25-23 on Saturday in a Div. II Sectional final at Jefferson High School.

Leading the Warriors were Mikalyn Fits and Claire Brunner with six kills each. Olivia Showalter had five kills while Hannah Rush and Isabel Martig each had 11 assists. Leading the West Branch defense were Ragan Greeneisen and Adele Peters.

The No. 6 seed Warriors will play No. 5 seed Jefferson at 7:30 pm on Wednesday at Streetsboro High School in the district semifinal.

Dalton 3, East Palestine 0

MCDONALD — East Palestine’s volleyball season came to a close with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-10 loss to Dalton in a Div. IV Sectional final is Saturday at McDonald.

East Palestine, the 10th seed, ends its season at 13-10. Mia Lee had three points, 11 kills and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Leila Martin had six points and an ace. MacKenzie Parker had four points and 10 assists.

Dalton, the eighth seed, will meet No. 4 seed McDonald in the district semifinal on Tuesday at Lisbon High School.