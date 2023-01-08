Volleyball tournament Sponsored by Nike brings thousands to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) – For the next three weekends, Hartford is the heartbeat of youth volleyball.

There is a massive volleyball tournament that kicked off this morning.

It’s at the Connecticut Convention Center, Sponsored by Nike.

It is called the New England Winterfest Tournament and there are more than 100 teams from the northeast.

Husky Volleyball is based in Windsor, whose boys teams also practice in Newington, and they are hoping to stand alone among the rest.

“It’s incredible. It’s great playing teams from all over New England,” said Jordyn Dube, Husky Volleyball Coach.

Jordyn Dube coaches the boys. They defeated an out of state team in straight sets to start the day.

Dave Peixoto’s been running the tournament for more than a decade in Hartford.

“We get kids off their cell phones, off their computers, and here, assimilating with teams learning how to deal with teamwork and other people,” said Peixoto.

Dave wants to grow the game in our state.

He is looking to bring in new volleyball players and develop them, like Atis Watt from West Hartford.

“I’ve really improved I feel like. The team is super close. All of us love each other and it’s just overall fun,” said Atis.

The tournament is also expected to bring in around 7 million dollars of revenue to the city thanks to three straight weekends of fully booked hotels and packed restaurants.

“We want them to go to college and play ball and come back and coach so it’s really cool,” said Peixoto.

