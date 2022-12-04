Volleyball to Visit Davidson in NIVC Quarterfinals Thursday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team learned on Saturday that it will visit Davidson in the National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC) Quarterfinals on Thursday at 6 pm at John M. Belk Arena.

Streaming information will be posted at GoUTRGV.com once available.

The Winner of this match will advance to the NIVC Semifinals for a match between on Dec. 10 or 11 against either Santa Clara, Pacific, Wichita State, Grand Canyon, Drake, or Weber State.

The Championship will be held on either Dec. 12 or 13 against either Boston College, Xavier, Western Carolina, Toledo, or Southern Mississippi.

UTRGV (27-6) Hosted the first two rounds of the NIVC, beating Houston Christian 3-1 on Friday and South Dakota State 3-0 on Saturday.

Davidson (22-10) competed in the Wake Forest regional, beating North Dakota State 3-2 on Friday and Wake Forest 3-2 on Saturday.

This is the fifth edition of the NIVC since its reboot through Triple Crown Sports; the event previously ran from 1989-95. Previous Champions of the current NIVC are UNLV (2021), Georgia Tech (2019), Iowa State (2018) and Ole Miss (2017).

