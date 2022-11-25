Volleyball to take on Princeton in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown volleyball will take on the No. 2 seed Princeton in the semifinals of the 2022 Ivy League Volleyball Tournament on Friday (Nov. 18). The Bears will take on the Tigers at 4 pm on the campus of Yale University.

The match will be streamed on ESPN+ for those who cannot be in attendance.

ABOUT BROWN

– Brown comes into the tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 10-4 record in Ivy League play. The Bears won their last three matches of the season, including sweeps against Harvard and Dartmouth.

– Three Bears earned All-Ivy honors as Sophia Miller and Beau Vanderlaan were unanimous selections for First Team All-Ivy. Kate Sheire was selected Second Team All-Ivy.

– It was the third First Team Honor for Miller and the second for Vanderlaan.

– Both Miller and Vanderlaan have been on tears offensively through Ivy League play. Vanderlaan leads the Ivy League with a hitting percentage of .473, 70 points better than the next best number. Miller leads the league with 3.63 kills per set and points per set at 4.11.

– Brown boasts the best-hitting offense in the Ivy League during league play at .286.

– On defense, Brown has held opponents to the third-lowest percentage in the league at .197. The Bears were the top blocking team in the league at 2.76 blocks per set.

ABOUT PRINCETON

– Princeton comes in as the No. 2 seed having tied with Yale for the Ivy League Championship with a 13-1 mark in league play.

– The Tigers earned all three major player awards in the Ivy League with Lindsey Kelly winning Player of the Year, Cameron Dames winning Defensive Player of the Year and Lucia Scalamandre winning Rookie of the Year.

– Princeton holds the second-best team hitting percentage (.274) and the second-best opponent hitting percentage (.171). The Tigers also led the Ivy League in kills per set with 14.61.

THIS YEAR’S MATCHUPS

– Brown fell to Princeton in both matchups during the regular season.

– The first was a four-set loss in Providence as Brown only hit .176 on the night. The Bears were led by Sophia Miller with 13 kills. Brown had 17 blocks in the game with nine coming from Gabby Derrick and eight coming from Kate Sheire .

– In the second meeting, Brown came back from down 0-2 to force a fifth set before falling in the final frame, 18-16. The Bears fought off three match points by Princeton but also lost two of their own match points.

