Volleyball to play Shaw University in CIAA Semifinals Friday Afternoon

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team will take on Shaw University in the CIAA semifinals on Friday, November 11that the Salem Civic Center.

Event Information

Opponent: Shaw University (22-7,16-1 CIAA)

Date/Time: Friday, November 11th | 5 p.m

Location: Salem Civic Center (Salem, Virginia)

Ram Facts

Raven Gray was named to the 2022 preseason All-CIAA volleyball team.

The Rams were picked to finish third overall and seventh in the CIAA conference.

The Rams added Bethany Henry to their coaching staff.

Myra Wallace surpassed 1,000 career digs this season.

Breona Young was named to the CIAA All-Second Team during the postseason.

Last Time Out

The Rams used five sets (25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 21-25, 16-14) to defeat Virginia State 3-2, Monday night inside Whitaker Gym.

Scouting Shaw University

Players Mallory Brown and Noelani Beard Secured double-doubles to help defeat Claflin University 3-0 (25-9, 25-20, 25-21), on Monday night, securing their spot in the CIAA semifinals.

CIAA Information

The Semifinals and the Championship will be live-streamed, available on the CIAA Sports Network at the individual pay-per-view price of $9.95.

For all updates on the conference tournament, visit the CIAA Volleyball Championship page.

Full Bracket