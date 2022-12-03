Volleyball to host Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum in 2023

Fiserv Forum will host NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball for the first time on Sept. 13, 2023, when nationally ranked programs from Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin meet in downtown Milwaukee.

“What better way to highlight the Incredible volleyball being played in this state than by Packing Fiserv Forum,” said MU Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl. “We are excited for the opportunity to showcase two elite NCAA Division I programs with some of the best volleyball players from the state of Wisconsin. Volleyball has seen a remarkable rise in youth participation and broadcast ratings in recent years and we expect a great turnout and tremendous atmosphere at Fiserv Forum.”

Tickets for the match at the home of Marquette men’s basketball and the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks will go on sale in the summer of 2023.

“We jumped at this opportunity to elevate the sport of volleyball in the state of Wisconsin and highlight two programs with Final Four aspirations,” said ninth-year MU head Coach Ryan Theis . “It is an opportunity to showcase the volleyball community in the state and the amazing support our two programs receive. Hopefully one day we’ll be able to host a final four ourselves at Fiserv Forum.”

Both volleyball programs are currently ranked in the top-16 of the AVCA Coaches’ Poll, and each earned the opportunity to host home matches in the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament this week. The two perennial NCAA participants each won league titles this fall, and the Badgers captured a national championship in 2021.

“We are excited and looking forward to playing Marquette in Fiserv Forum next year. Last year, not only did the Badgers win the Division I National Championship, but we also celebrated as UW-Eau Claire won the D3 National Championship. This year, Marquette and Wisconsin have both earned top-16 seeds in the NCAA tournament and both teams have enjoyed record crowds in recent seasons,” said UW head Coach Kelly Sheffield.

“In addition, the club and high school volleyball participation numbers in the state are also in the midst of an explosion,” Sheffield added. “The sport has never been better than it is right now, and we are excited to continue this great rivalry and move it into bigger venues where more fans can experience watching the match in person. Earlier this season, Wisconsin set the all-time NCAA Volleyball attendance record in a sold-out and packed Kohl Center. We are looking forward to breaking that record in a sold-out Fiserv Forum.”

The 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship title match drew 1.2 million viewers on ESPN2, while non-conference matches this fall between Florida and Wisconsin in Madison (16,833) and Creighton and Nebraska (15,797) in Omaha, Nebraska set regular season attendance records.

In addition to men’s basketball games at Fiserv Forum, the building partnered with Marquette to host the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, while Wisconsin men’s hockey played in the building’s Inaugural Kwik Trip Holiday Face-off last winter and will again on Dec. 28-29.

“We are thrilled to host NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball next fall for the first time,” said Peter Feigin, President of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “Marquette and Wisconsin are having outstanding seasons and their Interstate rivalry will generate an exciting match next year.”

