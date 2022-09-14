Volleyball to host Virginia Tech Classic

— The Virginia Tech volleyball team returns home to host the Virginia Tech Classic this week. The Hokies will take on Norfolk State on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 pm, followed by either App State or Western Carolina on Friday, Sept. 16 at either 3 or 5:30 pm

SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 15 – Virginia Tech vs. Norfolk State | 5:30 PM | Live Stats | Watch

Friday, Sept. 16 – Virginia Tech vs. App State/Western Carolina | TBD | Live Stats

THINGS TO KNOW

Mental Health Awareness Match

Friday’s match will be Tech’s Mental Health Awareness match. Mental health groups and resources will be on the Cassell Concourse to help educate and break the stigma around mental health. Show your support and send a message of love and to help us break the stigma. Messages will be displayed on the wall at Friday’s match. Click here to submit.

Parking is Friday

On Friday, fans can park in Lot 1 (Coliseum Lot) for volleyball and do not need to pay via the ParkMobile app. Towing will begin at 11 pm ET. due to the upcoming football game on Saturday.

Scouting Norfolk State

Overall, the Spartans are 0-8, recently falling to Old Dominion on Tuesday. Junior Shonte Seale is a key player for Norfolk State so far this year. This season, she has an average of 3.17 points per set and 77 kills, a team-high. Defensively, Nicole Rodriguez is another player who will make an impact. Rodriguez has an average of 4.20 digs per set and 105 digs overall this season.

Scouting App State

Sitting at 6-3 on the season, the Mountaineers have solid wins over USC Upstate (3-1), Wofford (3-2) and Furman (3-2). Sophomore Lulu Ambrose and senior McCall Denny both earned spots on the Mountaineer Classic All-Tournament team this past weekend. Ambrose has 70 kills and an average of 2.04 points per set, while Denny adds 96 kills and 82 digs this season.

Scouting Western Carolina

The Catamounts are 6-4 on the season and most recently swept NC State. WCU has been overpowering their opponents at the net, recording 482 kills so far, compared to 467 by opponents. The Catamounts are averaging 13.39 kills per set, allowing only 12.97 kills per set by opponents. Sydney Carlson is the assist leader on the team with 201 total. She is averaging 5.58 assists per set.

Hokie Leaders

Leading the Hokies in Kills is a senior Cera Powell with 86 so far this season. Hanna Borer is the team leader in both assists and service aces, with 193 assists and 13 aces. defensively, Maddie Slagle has a team-high 112 digs, while Anabel Zier leads the team with 40 blocks this season.

UP NEXT

The Hokies will open ACC play at Clemson on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 pm They will then continue to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m