Volleyball to Host St Augstine’s Thursday night, Tri-Match on Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team will host a series of games this week. First taking is St. Augustine’s University, Thursday, October 13th ; with two following matches Saturday, October 15thagainst Edward Waters (Fla.) and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Event Information

Opponent: St. Augustine’s University (4-6, 4-6)

Date/Time: Thursday, October 13th | 6 p.m

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Whitaker Gym)

Opponent: Edward Waters (Fla.) (14-7,8-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 15th | 9 a.m

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Whitaker Gym)

Opponent: Virginia University of Lynchburg (0-2, 0-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 15th | 1 p.m

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Whitaker Gym)

Ram Facts

· Raven Gray was named to the 2022 preseason All-CIAA volleyball team.

· The Rams were picked to finish third overall and seventh in the CIAA conference.

· The Rams added Bethany Henry to their coaching staff.

Last Time Out

The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team fell to Emory and Henry in Emory, Virginia Tuesday evening in three sets, (28-26, 25-23, 25-19).

Scouting St. Augustine’s University

The Falcons last set of matches were played in the CIAA Round-Up II, this past weekend, taking one loss against Elizabeth City State (1-3), and two wins over Lincoln University (3-0) and Virginia State University (3 -2).

Scouting Edward Waters (Fla.)

The Tigers had their last win over Benedict College (3-0) on October 6th. Their next game will be played on Wednesday October 12thagainst Albany State.

Scouting Virginia University of Lynchburg

The Dragons fell to Virginia Peninsula over the weekend, losing the match 3-0. The next game will be played against Edward Waters, hosted by Winston-Salem State.