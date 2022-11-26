Volleyball to Host NCAA Selection Show Watch Party – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Well. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (19-7, 12-5 ACC) will host a watch party open to the public for the 2022 DI Women’s Volleyball Selection Show on Sunday in O’Keefe Gymnasium beginning at 7 pm The show will start at 7:30 p.m. is ESPNU.

The event will feature an Autograph session, an opportunity for fans to meet and greet the team, a team Q&A and interactive games and music in anticipation of selections. The show will be broadcast through the videoboard until the event’s conclusion at 8 pm

Parking will be free and available in both the McCamish lot and East O’Keefe lot.

Up Next

Georgia Tech will close out the regular season with the finale on The Flats against Florida State (19-9, 11-6 ACC) on Saturday at 1 pm in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Competitive Drive Initiative

In a unified endeavour, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to Accelerate funding for student-athlete Scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the AT Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Instagram (@GTVolleyball), Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.