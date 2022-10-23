Volleyball to host Livingstone for Dig Pink Match Monday Evening

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team will take on Livingstone College on Monday, October 24th, inside Whitaker Gymnasium.

Event Information

Opponent: Livingstone College (0-16, 0-13)

Date/Time: Monday, October 24th | 6 p.m

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Whitaker Gym)

Media: Live Stats | Watch

Ram Facts

· Raven Gray was named to the 2022 preseason All-CIAA volleyball team.

· The Rams were picked to finish third overall and seventh in the CIAA conference.

· The Rams added Bethany Henry to their coaching staff.

Last Time Out

The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team defeated Johnson C. Smith University in five sets (25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12) Thursday night inside Whitaker Gymnasium. The Rams moved to (10-11, 6-6 CIAA), while the Golden Bulls fell to (5-12, 3-9 CIAA).

Scouting Livingstone College

The Blue Bears last match was against St. Augustine’s University, losing 0-3. Livingstone has a match this Saturday, October 22nd against Paine College, at 4 pm