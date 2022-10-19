Volleyball to Host Johnson C. Smith Thursday Night

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team will take on Johnson C. Smith University on Thursday, October 20th inside Whitaker Gym.

Event Information

Opponent: Johnson C. Smith University (5-11, 3-8)

Date/Time: Thursday, October 20th | 6 p.m

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Whitaker Gym)

Media: Live Stats | Watch

Ram Facts

· Raven Gray was named to the 2022 preseason All-CIAA volleyball team.

· The Rams were picked to finish third overall and seventh in the CIAA conference.

· The Rams added Bethany Henry to their coaching staff.

Last Time Out

The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team defeated Claflin in four sets (25-22, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20) Monday night in Tullis Arena. The Rams move to (10-13, 6-6 CIAA), while the Panthers are now (11-6, 5-6 CIAA).

Scouting Johnson C. Smith

Camry Goodwin and Anya Valentine hauled in a match-high seven kills to help lead the Johnson C. Smith University Women’s volleyball team to a 3-0 Sweep (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) over Livingstone College in a CIAA Southern division matchup, in New Trent Gym Monday night.