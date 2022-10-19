Volleyball to Host Johnson C. Smith Thursday Night
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team will take on Johnson C. Smith University on Thursday, October 20th inside Whitaker Gym.
Event Information
Opponent: Johnson C. Smith University (5-11, 3-8)
Date/Time: Thursday, October 20th | 6 p.m
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Whitaker Gym)
Media: Live Stats | Watch
Ram Facts
· Raven Gray was named to the 2022 preseason All-CIAA volleyball team.
· The Rams were picked to finish third overall and seventh in the CIAA conference.
· The Rams added Bethany Henry to their coaching staff.
Last Time Out
The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team defeated Claflin in four sets (25-22, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20) Monday night in Tullis Arena. The Rams move to (10-13, 6-6 CIAA), while the Panthers are now (11-6, 5-6 CIAA).
Scouting Johnson C. Smith
Camry Goodwin and Anya Valentine hauled in a match-high seven kills to help lead the Johnson C. Smith University Women’s volleyball team to a 3-0 Sweep (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) over Livingstone College in a CIAA Southern division matchup, in New Trent Gym Monday night.