Volleyball to Host Huskies and Broncos in Return to MAC Center

Kent State Returns to action at the MAC Center for a pair of Mid-American Conference volleyball contests as part of Halloweekent. The Golden Flashes host Northern Illinois for the Dig for the Cure/Black Out Cancer match on Friday at 6 pm The first 250 fans will receive a free pink t-shirt. A Matchup against Western Michigan at 4 pm Saturday will conclude the weekend.

PREVIEWING THE FLASHES

The Golden Flashes (12-10, 3-8 MAC) lost three matches over four days last week. After battling Ohio in a 3-2 setback at home, Kent State lost a pair of contests in three sets at Buffalo.

The Flashes’ depth has been on display during the opening month of the season, with five players totaling six MAC East Division Player of the Week awards. Graduate student Alex Haffner has won MAC East Division Setter of the Week twice with Graduate students Erin Gardner (defensive), senior Gracey Jarecke (defensive), senior Savannah Matthews (offensive) and freshman Mackenzie McGuire (offensive) each earning a selection.

UP NEXT

Kent State will head back on the road for matches at Ball State on Nov. 3-4.

FOLLOW THE FLASHES

Be sure to follow Kent State Volleyball on TwitterInstagram and Facebook for news and updates about the squad.