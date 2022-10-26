Volleyball to host Claflin for Senior Night on Thursday

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team will take on Claflin University on Thursday, October 27th, inside Whitaker Gymnasium.

Event Information

Opponent: Claflin University (0-16, 0-13)

Date/Time: Thursday, October 27th| 6 p.m

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Whitaker Gym)

Ram Facts

· Raven Gray was named to the 2022 preseason All-CIAA volleyball team.

· The Rams were picked to finish third overall and seventh in the CIAA conference.

· The Rams added Bethany Henry to their coaching staff.

Senior Night

The volleyball team will Honor its five seniors, Jerika Brodie, The word Lanier , Niyonna McIntyre , Myra Wallace and Breona Young during the opening readings.

Last Time Out

The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team swept Livingstone College 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-13) on a dig pink night inside Whitaker Gymnasium. The Rams improved to (11-11, 7-6 CIAA), while Livingstone fell to (1-17, 0-14 CIAA).

Scouting Claflin University

The Panthers’ last match was against St. Augustine’s University, losing 3-1 (25-12,24-26,21-25, 17-25). They totaled 40 kills in the match.

Up Next

After senior night, the Rams will travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina to take on Fayetteville State University in a 6 pm match.