Volleyball to host Claflin for Senior Night on Thursday
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team will take on Claflin University on Thursday, October 27th, inside Whitaker Gymnasium.
Event Information
Opponent: Claflin University (0-16, 0-13)
Date/Time: Thursday, October 27th| 6 p.m
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Whitaker Gym)
Media: Live Stats | Watch
Ram Facts
· Raven Gray was named to the 2022 preseason All-CIAA volleyball team.
· The Rams were picked to finish third overall and seventh in the CIAA conference.
· The Rams added Bethany Henry to their coaching staff.
Senior Night
The volleyball team will Honor its five seniors, Jerika Brodie, The word Lanier, Niyonna McIntyre, Myra Wallaceand Breona Young during the opening readings.
Last Time Out
The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team swept Livingstone College 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-13) on a dig pink night inside Whitaker Gymnasium. The Rams improved to (11-11, 7-6 CIAA), while Livingstone fell to (1-17, 0-14 CIAA).
Scouting Claflin University
The Panthers’ last match was against St. Augustine’s University, losing 3-1 (25-12,24-26,21-25, 17-25). They totaled 40 kills in the match.
Up Next
After senior night, the Rams will travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina to take on Fayetteville State University in a 6 pm match.