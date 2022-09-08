Volleyball to Host Chattanooga Classic, Open 2022 Home Season This Weekend

CHATTANOOGA — Fresh off a thrilling five-set win at UNC Asheville on Wednesday night, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team is set to open the 2022 home season with the annual Chattanooga Classic this weekend on Friday and Saturday inside Maclellan Gymnasium.

Chattanooga (2-5) kicks off play on Friday at 10 am ET against Duquesne and will broadcast LIVE on ESPN+. In addition to those two teams, Miami (OH) and Southern Indiana will be making the trip to compete in the Scenic City. All three of UTC’s matches this weekend will be carried LIVE on ESPN+.

Full tournament schedule and details are below.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, September 9

10AM ET – Chattanooga vs. Duquesne | WATCH

1PM ET – Miami (OH) vs. Southern Indiana

5PM ET – Duquesne vs. Miami (OH)

7PM ET – Chattanooga vs. Southern Indiana | WATCH

Saturday, September 10

11AM ET – Chattanooga vs. Miami (OH) | WATCH

2PM ET – Southern Indiana vs. Duquesne

*All matches will feature live stats here: https://gomocs.com/sidearmstats/wvball/summary

*Tournament central page can be found here: https://gomocs.com/sports/2016/9/13/chattanooga-classic.aspx

ADMISSION

Admission is FREE for all spectators. Fans may enter Maclellan Gym through the Vine Street entrance. Parking ($) is available in the Mocs Alumni Drive Parking Garage (formerly known as E. 5th Street) across from Maclellan Gym.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

In an effort to enhance Spectator safety and align with national best-practices, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department has a clear bag policy for home games in all of its athletics facilities. For more information and guidelines, please visit the informative page here.

