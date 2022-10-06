VOLLEYBALL TO HOST BACK-TO-BACK #HLVB MATCHES

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI volleyball team returns home after going 2-0 on the road in conference play last weekend. The Jags will host the Northern Kentucky Norse for Professor Appreciation Night on Friday, October 7 and the Wright State Raiders for Youth Night on Saturday, October 8 with a free youth clinic following the match.

IUPUI enters the weekend after going on a 3-0 run last week with wins over Milwaukee, Youngstown State and Robert Morris. Sophomore Briana Brown was named #HLVB Player of the Week for her efforts in the victories.

The Jags will take on the Norse on Friday, October 7 with first serve set for 6:00 PM. NKU enters the weekend 5-11 overall and 3-2 in conference after a three-set loss to Wright State on Tuesday. During the match, IUPUI Athletics along with the volleyball team will recognize IUPUI Professors for their support and efforts in the classroom.

On Saturday, October 8, the Jags will host Wright State with a 4:00 PM first serve. The Raiders currently sit atop the Horizon League standings with an undefeated conference record of 5-0 and an overall record of 13-3.

Saturday’s match will be Youth Night, where kids grade 1 – 8 will get the opportunity to learn volleyball skills from the Jaguars during a free hour-long clinic following the match. Kids participating in the free Clinic will have free admission to the match after showing the Youth Night graphic posted on the @iupuijagsvb Instagram page.

First serve on Friday is at 6:00 PM ET and 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. There will be no live broadcast for either match but live stats can be found at iupuijags.com.