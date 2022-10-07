Volleyball To Host 13th Annual Dig Pink Night Oct. 29

PITTSBURGH – The Duquesne volleyball team is partnering with the Side-Out Foundation for the 13th-straight year to help raise money for breast cancer research.

In volleyball, “side-out” means regaining control of the ball. Similarly, the Side-Out Foundation helps people with metastatic breast cancer regain control of their lives

Duquesne has set a goal of $2,000 and is reaching out to alumni, friends, family and fans for donations to help the team reach its goal. This season’s Dig Pink® match will be Oct. 29th against Fordham at 3:00 PM Fans are encouraged to wear pink to show their support.

Funds raised for Side-Out go towards research specifically for patients with metastatic breast cancer, the most advanced form of the disease, and the least funded area of ​​research.

Every $2,000 raised through Dig Pink allows Side-Out to provide an unprecedented analysis to metastatic breast cancer patients and their oncologists. This unique analysis ranks treatment solutions and clinical trials for each patient that can substantially improve the length and quality of their life.

You can make an online donation by clicking on Duquesne’s Side Out Foundation Donation Page.

