Volleyball to Face Juniata in NCAA Quarterfinals on Wednesday

The Hope College volleyball team will face second-ranked Juniata College (Pa.) in the NCAA Division III national quarterfinals on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The 8 pm match at Duquesne University’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse will be the final match of the first day of the NCAA Division III Championships.

The Hope-Juniata Winner Advances to the national semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 pm The national championship match is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m

This is the Flying Dutch’s fourth appearance in the national quarterfinals and first in eight years.

Eighth-seeded Hope is 24-7 on the season after winning the Grand Rapids, Michigan Regional last week. The Flying Dutch defeated No. 9-ranked Wittenberg University (Ohio), No. 10 Washington University in St. Louis and No. 3 Calvin’s last week in regional play.

Top-seeded Juniata (31-1) won the Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Regional on its campus last week. The Eagles were Landmark Conference Champions this season.

Wednesday’s other quarterfinal matches feature: third-seeded Trinity University (Texas) vs. sixth-seeded Massachusetts Institute of Technology at 12:30 pm, second-seeded New York University vs. seventh-seeded Transylvania University (Kentucky) at 3 pm, and fourth-seeded Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) vs. fifth-seeded University of Northwestern St.-Paul at 5:30 pm

Hope won the national title in 2014 in Newport News, Virginia, advanced to the national semifinals in 2009 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and played in the national quarterfinals in 2009 at DeVos Fieldhouse.

The Flying Dutch defeated Juniata en route to the 2014 national title. The Flying Dutch won a five-set thriller in the regional semifinals, one of three five-set victories recorded in postseason play.

Head Coach Becky Schmidt has guided Hope to all four appearances in the national quarterfinals. Schmidt’s career record is 477-127 in his 19th season at his alma mater.

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse was the site of the Hope Women’s basketball team’s national title last March.