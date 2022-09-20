Volleyball to face Bluefield State Wednesday, Travel to Maryland for CIAA Round-Up this Weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team will travel to Bluefield, West Virginia, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21 to take on Bluefield State inside Ned E. Shott Gym. This weekend the Rams will travel to Bowie, Maryland to compete in the CIAA Round-Up Hosted by Bowie State on September 24-25 in the AC Jordan Arena.

Event Information

Opponent: Bluefield State (4-10, 0-0)

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 21 | 6 p.m

Location: Bluefield, West Virgina (Ned E. Shott Gym)

Media: Watch | Live Stats

Event Information

Opponent: Virginia Union (3-5, 0-2 CIAA)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 |11 am

Location: Bowie, Md. (AC Jordan Arena)

Opponent: Shaw University (5-6, 2-0 CIAA)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 |5 pm

Location: Bowie, Md. (AC Jordan Arena)

Opponent: Bowie State University (2-2, 0-1 CIAA)

Date/Time: Sunday, September 25 |3 pm

Location: Bowie, Md. (AC Jordan Arena)

Media: Watch | Live Stats

Ram Facts

· Raven Gray was named to the 2022 preseason All-CIAA volleyball team.

· The Rams were picked to finish third overall and seventh in the CIAA conference.

· The Rams added Bethany Henry to their coaching staff.

Last Time Out

The Rams defeated St. Augustine’s 3-1, (25-19, 26-28, 25-17, 25-21) inside Emery Gymnasium Monday night. Sanna Lanier led in Kills (16), Myra Wallace led in aces (4) and digs (8), Brooke Norwood had 19 assists.

Scouting Bluefield

The Rams defeated Bluefield State at home, (24-26, 25-20, 26-24, 17-25, 15-12) in five sets on September 10th. Zoe White recorded 12 kills, Angel Bowden had three assists, Breona Young had seven blocks, Angel Bowden had 18 assists and Jericka Brodie had 14 digs.

Bluefield State took down Ferrum College 3-1 last Thursday led by Kateryna Dashevska (24 kills, 4 aces and one block) and BriShaela McHaney.

Scouting Virginia Union and Shaw

Shaw defeated VUU yesterday, September 19 (25-10, 26-24, 25-16). VUU was led by Ashlee Franklin who had 19 assists and Amilex Lopez-Ayala had 11 defensive digs. Shaw was led by Noelani Beard who had 10 kills. Breelyn Clark had 33 assists and Kaylin Evans had 15 digs.

Scouting Bowie State

Bowie travels to Millersville tonight, September 20. After starting the season with a 2-1 record for the first time in 14 years, Bowie State (2-2) opened up league play, falling in a tight three-set match up with Virginia State Thursday (Sept. 15). Graduate senior Kendal Hoges (West Orange, NJ) recorded a team-high 11 kills while junior Lindsey Grossman (Albany, OR) finished with 16 assists and nine digs.