Volleyball To Enter NCAA Tournament Ranked 14th

OMAHA, Neb. — Fresh off its third consecutive BIG EAST Tournament title, Creighton Volleyball moved up one spot to 14th in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll of the regular-season released on Monday.

Creighton (27-4, 17-1 BIG EAST) defeated Xavier (3-0) and then-No. 14 Marquette (3-2) at last week’s BIG EAST Championship to earn its eighth tourney title in the past nine seasons. Marquette (27-3, 17-1 BIG EAST), which shared the BIG EAST title with Creighton, moved from 14th to 16th in the poll.

The Bluejay RPI moved up four spots to 12th in the official NCAA RPI.

The Bluejays have now been ranked in each of the last 29 polls and 106 times in program history. That figure ranks 43rd-most in history. CU’s all-time best ranking in program history is No. 7, which came in the poll released on Aug. 28, 2017. Creighton is 172-39 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. This is the 11th straight season that Creighton has spent at least one week in the top-25, another program record.

Texas remained in the top spot of the poll, followed by Wisconsin, San Diego, Louisville and Stanford.

Creighton makes its 11th straight NCAA Tournament appearance on Friday at 6:30 pm when it hosts Auburn inside DJ Sokol Arena. CU will also host a 3:30 pm First Round match between South Dakota and No. 23 Houston.

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted 2022 Record Previous Week 1 Texas (58) 1594 22-1 1 2 Wisconsin (3) 1487 25-3 3 3 San Diego (2) 1476 27-1 2 4 Louisville (1) 1441 26-2 4 5 Stanford 1337 24-4 6 6 Pittsburgh 1252 27-3 7 7 Nebraska 1189 24-5 5 8 Minnesota 1174 20-8 9 9 Oregon 1003 23-5 10 10 Ohio State 985 19-9 8 11 Penn State 936 24-7 11 12 Florida 909 23-5 12 13 Georgia Tech 797 20-7 13 14 Creighton 748 27-4 15 15 Kentucky 704 20-7 16 16 Marquette 656 27-3 14 17 Baylor 601 23-6 17 18 BYU 546 22-6 18 19 Purdue 444 20-10 19 20 Rice 389 26-3 20 21 UCF 283 27-1 23 22 Western Kentucky 266 28-3 21 23 Houston 209 28-3 22 24 Washington State 161 22-9 25 25 Washington 107 20-10 24

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Arkansas 25; Southern California 24; Towson 23; James Madison 8; Loyola Marymount 8; Colorado 7