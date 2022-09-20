Volleyball to Appear on ESPN; First Serve Set for 3 pm against No. 2 Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – For the first time in program history, the Florida State volleyball team will play a match on ESPN. ESPN Networks announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Seminoles’ match with No. 2 Louisville has been upgraded from ESPNU to ESPN, and the match will now begin at 3 pm

“We are really excited for this move to ESPN. It is great for volleyball and great for our program,” Head Coach Chris Poole said. “Obviously, the match against Louisville was already a big match, but now we will have a lot of eyes on our team, and we are excited for the opportunity.”

The Noles’ Matchup with Louisville will be just the second regular season Women’s college volleyball match in history to be aired on ESPN. Last week, ESPN aired the Louisville vs. Kentucky match which tallied 302,000 viewers to become the most-watched regular season matchup ever on the ESPN networks.

The Noles will be in action on Friday night in their ACC opener against Notre Dame before the Showdown with Louisville. First serve against the Fighting Irish is set for 6:30 pm

