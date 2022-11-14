Volleyball Ties Win Streak Record with Sweep of Wichita State

Next Match: Memphis 11/18/2022 | 7 p.m Nov. 18 (Fri) / 7 pm Memphis History

WICHITA, Kansas – The No. 23 The University of Houston volleyball team tied the program record with its 17th straight win, powering to a straight-set win on the road against Wichita State behind 15 kills from senior Abbie Jackson .

Houston (25-2, 16-0 The American) will look to break the record for the longest win streak in program history on Friday as the team kicks off senior weekend, honoring the four graduating members of the team. It also marks the Cougars’ seventh consecutive sweep and their ninth in the last ten matches. Houston improves to 9-3 against Wichita State (14-12, 9-6 The American) all-time.

Jackson’s 15 kills came with only three errors, helping her post a .364 hitting percentage in the match. Junior Annie Cooke led Houston with 18 assists, while junior Kate Georgiades posted a match-best 16 digs. Sophomore Kellen Morin senior Rachel Tullos and Graduate Kortlyn Henderson all posted five blocks.

Cooke now has 2,496 assists in her career at Houston, moving her up to No. 9 on the program’s all-time list. Tullos also moved up to No. 2 on the program’s career blocks list with 528.

SET ONE

Houston seized the momentum early, jumping out to an 8-2 lead via a 5-0 run that featured a pair of Georgia’s aces and two Kennedy Warren kills. Another 6-0 run later in the set extended Houston’s lead to 17-6. Houston kept its foot on the gas and won the set, 25-11.

The Cougars posted 16 kills in the frame with only two errors for a .519 hitting percentage, while limiting the Shockers to a .143 efficiency.

SET TWO

The second set was closer, with the teams remaining close until Houston went on a 4-0 run to take a 13-8 lead. Houston kept the Shockers at bay for the rest of the set, claiming a 25-22 win.

Jackson led all hitters with six kills in the set, while Cooke posted eight assists.

SET THREE

With the opportunity to post another conference sweep, Houston again jumped out to a 10-5 lead early. The Cougars battled off a comeback attempt by Wichita State, who cut the deficit to 19-18, to win the set, 25-20, and the match, 3-0.

UP NEXT

Houston returns home next weekend to start its senior weekend, honoring this year’s graduating class in the final regular season home weekend of the year. The Cougars start with a 7 pm match on Friday against Memphis, before a 1 pm match on Sunday against SMU. While Houston will Honor its Seniors all weekend, the Senior Day ceremony will be prior to the match on Sunday.

