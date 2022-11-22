Volleyball: Three Scots Achieve Academic All-District Status

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three Macalester College volleyball players were chosen to the Division III Volleyball Academic All-District Team by the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced today. Senior outside hitter Eliza King (Novato, Calif./San Marin), sophomore middle blocker Stephanie Geber (Oviedo, Fla./Oviedo) and sophomore defensive specialist Torrance Williams (Houston, Texas/Yes Prep Northbrook) earned Academic All-District honors and are now candidates for Academic All-American accolades.

Student-athletes must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50 and be a starter or contributor to be considered for Academic All-District and All-American accolades. All-District honorees will be included on the Academic All-American ballot.

King is a two-time All-MIAC player who led the Scots in kills and ranked second in digs this fall. In 80 matches as a Scot, she totaled 774 kills and 867 digs in her career. A two-time Academic All-MIAC honoree, King is majoring in Biology at Macalester.

Geber led the Scots and ranked eighth in the MIAC with 0.74 blocks per set while hitting a team-best .249. Geber is a computer science major.

Williams led Macalester in digs for the second year in a row, averaging 3.59 digs per set this past fall. Williams is majoring in psychology.