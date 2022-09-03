VOLLEYBALL: Tenacious Panthers tip Summit – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

If there’s one aspect about South Medford’s volleyball team that head Coach Robin Akpan is excited about so far is the Panthers’ tenacity.

It was on full display Friday afternoon, as South Medford refused to give in and secured a 25-21, 28-26, 25-17 sweep of visiting Summit.

“They didn’t give up, they played hard all the way through,” said Akpan, whose team improved to 3-1. “We had a little bit of a slow start with it being the first game at home, but once they got rolling, we did really well.”

Senior standout Katie Clevenger led the charge for the Panthers with 10 kills, eight digs, three aces and two blocks, while fellow senior Baylee Davis had 21 assists and junior Brooke Johnston chipped in with six kills.

Freshman Mayen Akpan also came through for South with six kills and three blocks, and senior Naomi Johnson had two kills and two blocks.

Summit especially gave the Panthers a battle in the second set, with the match-clinching point coming on a ball that went over the net four times. Clevenger put the Storm ultimately on their heels with a big swing on the outside, and Akpan finished it all off Moments later when she hit a crossing pass down to the court for match point.

“After that in the third set there was no stopping us,” said the coach. “I think the girls really felt the win coming and just kept pushing.”

NORTH EUGENE 3, EAGLE POINT 1: At Eugene, Eagle Point’s Abby Trautman, Emma Kness and Addison Holcomb were extremely active in each coming up with 20-plus digs but the Eagles came up short late Thursday night in their Midwestern League opener, 25-15, 25-17, 17- 25, 25-20.

Trautman had 28 digs and seven kills, Kness finished with 24 digs and nine kills and Holcomb added 23 digs, 10 kills and eight aces for Eagle Point (1-1, 0-1 MWL).

Bayleee Mullen contributed eight kills, while Makynlee Schauffler dished out 29 assists and Megan Carr had five blocks for EP.

