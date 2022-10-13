Volleyball teams Seeded – Waupaca County Post

Julia Munoz and the Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds will open the WIAA State Girls’ Volleyball Tournament with a home match. The T-Birds will host the Menominee Indians at 7 pm Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal. The Winner will play Thursday, Oct. 20. Waupaca, Weyauwega-Fremont and Hortonville will also open postseason play at home. Holly Neumann Photo

Regional matches begin Oct. 18

By Greg Seubert

Waupaca, Weyauwega-Fremont, Iola-Scandinavia and Hortonville have a home match for the first round of the WIAA State Girls’ Volleyball Tournament.

Regional matches in divisions 2, 3 and 4 will begin Tuesday, Oct. 18, while opening-round matches in Division 1 are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20.

Here’s a rundown of where area teams will open tournament play.

Division 1

Hortonville received a No. 6 seed in the Green Bay Preble Sectional. The Polar Bears will host No. 11 Pulaski at 7 pm Oct. 20.

Division 2

Waupaca has a home game in the first round, while Clintonville and New London will be on the road.

Waupaca received a No. 4 seed in the Waupaca Sectional and the Comets will host No. 13 Rhinelander at 7 pm Oct. 18.

Meanwhile, No. 9 Clintonville will head to No. 8 Medford and No. 5 Shawano will host No. 12 New London. Both matches are set for 7 pm Oct. 18.

Waupaca High School will also host the Sectional final at 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 29.

Division 3

Weyauwega-Fremont received a No. 2 seed in the Auburndale Sectional and will host No. 15 Omro at 7 pm Oct. 18.

Iola-Scandinavia will also open the tournament at home, as the third-seeded Thunderbirds will host No. 14 Menominee Indian at 7 pm Oct. 18.

If Iola-Scandinavia and Weyauwega-Fremont win their first two matches, the teams would meet at 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 22, for a regional championship in Weyauwega.

Manawa will hit the road for its first match, as the 12th-seeded Wolves head to No. 5 Peshtigo at 7 pm Oct. 18.

Sectional Finals are scheduled for Oct. 29 in all four divisions. The state championships will be held Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 3-5, at the Resch Center in Green Bay.