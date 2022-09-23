Volleyball team raises mark to 7-0 – THE SPORTS PAGE

Alaina Garling

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Greencastle-Antrim 3, West Perry 0: The Blue Devils took to the road Thursday and made quick work of the Mustangs in a Mid Penn Colonial match.

Greencastle won games of 25-4, 25-8 and 25-11 to raise its record to 7-0 (6-0 MPC).

“The girls played a clean game and stayed in control the entire match,” Blue Devil Coach Corry Eagler said.

Kate Furnish led GA with 7 kills, followed by Abigail Eagler and Lily Kauffman had 5 each. Brianna Woodring led in service points with 12 and had 5 aces, while Olalla Sanchez had 6 aces and 9 points. Madeline Eagler added 9 points and Ryleigh Davis had 8.

In the digs department, Kiley Burkholder had 11 and Davis added 8. Madeline Eagler and Alaina Garling each had 12 assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

Northern York 4, Greencastle-Antrim 1: The Blue Devils played a strong Polar Bear team and dropped a Mid Penn Colonial game in Dillsburg on Thursday evening.

Kadence Abbott tallied the goal for the Blue Devils (3-5, 3-4 MPC), and Abby Stouffer earned an assist.

GA goalie Jade Erazo made 14 saves.

Greencastle Coach Lorraine Hohl said, “Overall, I am extremely proud of this team today. We cut to the ball, made tremendous runs, played proper defense and kept our heads held high.

“Our goalie, Jade Erazo made phenomenal saves, which allowed our defense to properly send the ball out to our mid line. To top it off, a freshman and defender produced our goal.”

BOYS GOLF

Mid Penn qualifier: Four Greencastle-Antrim Golfers competed in a Mid Penn Conference Qualifier tournament on Wednesday at Sportsman’s GC, but all missed the cut in an effort to reach next week’s MPC Championship.

For GA, Levi Tennison came closest, shooting an 83 to miss the cut line by just 1 stroke. Also, Ben Irr shot 92, and Ben Horst and Joey Singer both shot 99.

The Blue Devils have four players already qualified for the MPC event.