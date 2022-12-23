Volleyball team raises $900 for Pediatric cancer patients | Herald Community Newspapers

The Baldwin High School’s Girl’s Varsity Volleyball team raised $900 for children with pediatric cancer at the Sunrise Day Camp, since their tournament in October.

The girl’s volleyball team concluded their fund raising campaign for Sunrise Day Camp, a non-profit that helps children with cancer, children who are in treatment, are in remission, or children whose family member has cancer.

Last October the girl’s volleyball team participated in Baldwin High School’s Annual Volleyball tournament — a tournament comprised of 10 competing long island teams — and managed to raise over $500 in donations or Sunrise Day Camp through concession stands and T-shirt sales throughout the tournament.

Baldwin senior and varsity volleyball Captain Ava Reyer said they chose to support Sun Rise Day camp to Honor Ron Ventura, a Baldwin high school social studies teacher who had a child with cancer and stayed at Sun Rise Day Camp.

“A lot of us think it means a lot to contribute towards this camp,” said Reyer. I have some friends in that camp, and I like to let them know that were helping them out where we can.”

Varsity volleyball Captain and high school senior Brianna Walters said they decided to raise money for the day camp to provide children with cancer with the funds and support needed for them to attend the camp and raise awareness about the camp.

“We were proud to give back to our community, and help out who we can, when we can,” said Walters.

Baldwin varsity volleyball Coach April Mosca said she thinks it’s important to see the volleyball girls give back to a good cause. She said the girls had the option to raise money for team bonding events or a party, but felt it was too important to teach the girls the importance of giving back to the community.

“Although Sun Rise Day Camp isn’t in Baldwin, a lot of our kids work there, and that contributes to Baldwin in its own way,” said Mosca.

High School junior and volleyball Captain Kate Hueser said they were able to raise more money this year for the day camp then last year — the volleyball team raised $700 for Sun Rise Day camp in 2021. She said they raised money by creating Concession stands during their tournament, where they sold snacks and t-shirts to other students who wanted to help support the camp. She said they then continued the fund raising campaign with an online donation drive, where they sold sweatpants and also held a raffle to raise exactly $900.

Sun Rise Day Camp serves as a creative, safe, healthy, and supportive community for children who have cancer and are supervised by a dedicated and trained staff. Sunrise Day Camp offers programs that ensure that Pediatric cancer patients are cared for throughout the year and while in treatment at the hospital.

Last month, the girl’s varsity volleyball team presented a $900 check to representatives from Sunrise Day Camp, who thanked the girls for their generosity and invited the students to volunteer over the summer. The athletes, as well as their coach, April Mosca, and Assistant coach, Alyssa Coiro, said they were very proud and happy to give back to the local camp, and look forward to donating and making a difference through charity.