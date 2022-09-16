Volleyball team plays CV tough – THE SPORTS PAGE

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 0: The Trojans gave Cumberland Valley a battle Thursday on the road in a Mid Penn Commonwealth match, but ultimately were defeated 3-0.

CV won two close games, 25-22 and 25-23, before taking a 25-17 verdict in the final set.

“Tonight we played with more emotion than we did this whole season so far,” Chambersburg Coach Ty Frelin said. “The girls played really hard the whole match. It’s challenging to beat CV at their house, but we were close and made them work.”

Ashli ​​Ganoe had 8 service points and 13 assists for the Trojans (0-5, 0-3 MPC) and Kate Etter led in kills (7) and digs (16) and scored 6 points.

Addie Kegerreis and Kaylie Hanna each blocked 2 balls, and Kegerreis added 5 kills; Paige Davis had 8 points and 8 assists and Morgan Stockslager got 6 kills and 12 digs.

Frelin said, “I thought Paige Davis played an awesome match. Everyone played hard and we came together as a team tonight. Hopefully this is a turning point.”

Jacob Bassham

BOYS GOLF

Trojans place 6th: Chambersburg was edged by two strokes by Lower Dauphin and finished sixth in a Mid Penn Commonwealth boys golf match Thursday at Rich Valley GC

Jacob Bassham shot a 75 on the par 71 course to tie for 11th. He notched birdies on holes 6, 8 and 11, and had Nines of 38 and 37.

Jeremy Otto scored 77 to tie for fifth place. He was even par 36 on the front, which included birdies on No. 6 and No. 9, then shot 41 on the back.

Also for Chambersburg (3-22), Brady Fretz tied for 27th with an 82, and Fisher Heck and Brady Sites each tied for 38th with 97s.

Breanne Paetow

GIRLS SOCCER

Chambersburg 1, Cedar Cliff 0: Bree Paetow found the back of the net with 12 seconds left in the first overtime Wednesday night to lift the Trojans to a Mid Penn Commonwealth win over the Colts.

The Trojans are 2-4 (1-3 MPC).

Chambersburg Coach Ed Franchi said, “I loved the energy we played with all night, and everyone stayed focused. Cedar Cliff had a strong defense that was tough to get through, but we still created plenty of opportunities.

“We switched our formation in overtime, although that put more pressure on us to win the ball in the midfield. The outside mids did a good job of pinching in and controlling their area and I think that threw Cedar Cliff off.”

Addyson Hollenshead

FIELD HOCKEY

State College 4, Chambersburg 1: The Trojans traveled to State College on Thursday evening and played the Little Lions tough before falling in a Mid Penn Commonwealth game.

Ella Fatyol scored the goal for Chambersburg (1-5, 0-4 MPC), on an assist by Gracie Mellott.

Trojan Coach Makenzie Ocker said, “Addyson Hollenshead played her heart out in goal, saving numerous shots and making one diving save to stop a fast break.

“All over the field the girls played hard and gave it their all — the score doesn’t do justice to the game. Some other standout players from today were Morgan Smith, Jaxin Frazier, Madelyn Predko and Karley Ridegway.”