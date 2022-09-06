Volleyball team has “target on our back”

Please Support Local Advertisers

IPSWICH — Starting a new season after winning their first state championship last year puts a “target on our back,” but it just means the team will work harder, a returning player has said.

“Our work ethic and our drive to win is going to take us far,” senior player Kendra Brown said.

“It puts a little pressure on us, but we’re strong enough to not forget about it but have a fresh start,” agreed co-captain and fellow senior Rachel Alleva.

Their comments came after the last pre-season scrimmage in an away game on Friday afternoon at Masconomet Regional High School in Topsfield.

Please Support Local Advertisers

Asked about her approach this year, Coach Staci Sonke replied, “We are trying to treat this as a brand-new year. We want to build off the success of last year, but we have a brand new team.”

Preparations included “building our mental strength and knowing the team has to compete in every game,” she said. “We’re not the same team as last year, and we’re going to have to battle to be successful.”

Friday’s game against the Masconomet Chieftains was close and saw the teams seesaw between sets. Masconomet won the first with a score of 25-18.

The Tigers repaid the favor, winning the second set (25-20) — only to lose the third (25-17) and win the fourth (25-16). They were winning the fifth when Masco’s Coach called time on the game.

“We fight,” Brown said. “We were down, then we won, and we were down again. We never gave up. That’s a really strong trait the team has. We never give up.”

The team is also working on their cohesiveness, Sonke said. Five sophomores are new to the team this season. The other nine on the roster include four juniors and five seniors.

“I think we have a really strong team this year again, and our Coach is amazing,” Brown said.

Alleva said the team has been preparing physically with double practices. Referring to the hot spell recently, she said they worked “in the hot gym with no AC. We’re tired, we’re hot. It just teaches us to work hard in the worst conditions and deal with whatever comes our way.”

The season opens in an away game against Pentucket, Sept. 7.