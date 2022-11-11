Volleyball team earns place in state semi-final

Please Support Local Advertisers

IPSWICH — After a hard-fought game against the Medway Mustangs Thursday, the girls varsity volleyball team has secured its place in the state semi-finals.

The Tigers lost the first set 21-25, but came back to win the next three 25-14, 25-16, 25-16.

The Tigers are now one step closer to defending their Division 4 title. Today’s game against No. 8 seed Medway was a rematch of the 2021 state final.

Medway got off to a strong start in the first set and the situation looked bad for the Tigers when they found themselves down 0-6.

Coach Staci Sonke called a timeout and it appeared to have worked when Ipswich returned and scored a couple of points. But the Tigers were still behind when Sonke called another timeout at 9-16.

The Tigers clung on and slowly began to close the gap, whittling the deficit down, at its best, to 19-22. But with the teams fighting for every point, Ipswich was unable to jump ahead and ultimately lost the set.

“As we get more in depth in the tournament we get more competitive,” Sonke said. “We had some jitters off the bat and we made some errors, and Medway was fighting.”

“It’s a big game. It’s our last home game of the season too because we’ll be at a neutral site” for the semi-finals, she said.

“They’re a good team. We played them last year,” said senior Carolyn Bailey. “They definitely got a jump on us. We weren’t awake for the first set.”

“We woke ourselves up and we came around,” she said, adding the noisy support from fellow students was a morale booster.

Sonke said the Tigers “came in firing on all cylinders in the second set after momentum builders from Ella Stein on the service line.”

Co-captains Grace Sorensen (left) and Rachel Alleva

Paired with “aggressive attacks,” Ipswich took the first set 25-14.

Sets three and four were close Battles until halfway through the set when Ipswich went on runs to close out both with an identical score of 25-16 in each.

Ipswich now awaits the result of the game between No. 4 seed Nipmuc and No. 5 seed Weston. That game will be played on Saturday.

The semi final will take place later next week. The time and location have yet to be determined.

Key Players

Ella Stein: 8 kills, 3 aces, 10 service points, 5 digs. Grace Sorensen: 7 kills, 7 aces, 9 digs. Carolyn Bailey: 13 digs, 23 serve receptions, 2 assists, 4 kills. Tess O’Flynn: 9 assists, 10 digs. Kendra Brown: 13 assists, 2 aces, 3 digs. Addison Pillis: 4 Solo blocks, 3 kills, 2 digs.