Volleyball team at St. John’s sets standard high in Catholic league

CLINTON — It was a summer of fun for the St. John, Guardian of Our Lady Parish co-ed volleyball team.

After finishing the regular season with a 6-2 record in the Recreational Division of the Worcester Diocese Catholic Youth Council (CYC) league, St. John’s advanced all the way to the semifinals in the eight-team playoff tournament.

In the first round of the single elimination tournament, St. John’s, the second seed, took a 2-0 decision from the seventh seed, Our Lady of the Lake, at St. Christopher’s in Worcester, one of the four league sites.

In the semifinals, St. John’s took on number three seed Blessed Sacrament, in a real barnburner of a match, according to the team’s coach, Matt Traceski, who is also the parish’s Director of Faith Formation.

