VOLLEYBALL TAKES WIN AGAINST POST, 3-0, FALLS SHORT AGAINST SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY, 3-1

New Haven, Conn. – Le Moyne College volleyball team took the win for the first match, but lost the second in the opening day of the Owls Invitational at Southern Connecticut State University’s Pelz Gymnasium.

The Dolphins opened the first day of the Owls Invitational with a 3-0 win against Post University. Le Moyne left their mark in the first match, outscoring the Eagles, 25-16, in the first set, then a close one in the second with a score of 26-24, and then 25-19 in the third to finalize the match .

Senior outside hitter Madeleine Kennedy (Chelsea, Mich./Chelsea) led the Dolphins in kills with nine followed by the sophomore outside hitter Rose Talty (Clifton Park NY/Shenendehowa) with eight and a senior outside hitter Megan Fay (Cornwall, NY/Cornwall) registered seven. Freshman setter Haley Gerken (Buffalo NY/Frontier) registered 17 assists this match. Redshirt sophomore defensive specialist Isabella Leslie (Elmhurst, Ill./IC Catholic Prep) guided the defense with 15 digs followed by Gerken with 13 and Fay with nine.

Lydimar Soto De Los Santos led the Eagles with 12 kills followed by Madelyn Boop with 11. Maria Branco led the team in both assists (25) and digs (15).

In the second match of the night against Southern Connecticut State University, Le Moyne lost the first two sets of the match, 25-17, and 27-25 to the Owls but came back in the third set with a 25-20 win. The Dolphins ended up falling short in the Forth set with a score of 25-10.

In this match, Kennedy led the Dolphins again with eight kills followed by freshman middle Blocker Kayla Anstett (Rochester NY/Hilton) with seven. Gerken had 17 assists this match, while Leslie again guided the defense with 21 digs followed by the sophomore defensive specialist Ella Katz (Ballston Spa, NY/Burnt Hills – Ballston Lake), who registered 14 digs, and Gerken with 13.

Sarah Enright led the Owls in kills with 13 as well as 23 digs. Lily Miller recorded 38 assists and Aubrey Villena had 19 digs.

The Dolphins will go on to play Tomorrow September 10thon the second day of the Owls Invitational against Queens College at 10:00 am