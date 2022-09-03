Volleyball takes two more with sweeps over Colby-Sawyer and Worcester State
WALTHAM, Mass. – The Brandeis University volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the young season today with a pair of straight-set wins over Colby-Sawyer College (25- and Worcester State University. The Judges Barely trailed in a pair of matches that lasted just over an hour each.
TEAM RECORDS
Brandeis, 3-0 / Colby-Sawyer, 1-3 / Worcester State, 0-3
HOW IT HAPPENED – COLBY-SAWYER (25-12, 25-12, 25-8)
- The Judges led wire-to-wire in the first and third sets, opening up leads of 5-1 and 4-1 respectively.
- The second set was back-and-forth over the first 12 points before Brandeis went on an 8-0 run that turned a 6-6 tie into a 14-6 lead thanks to four kills form the first-year outside hitter Anna Ertischek (Montgomery, Texas / Lake Creek).
- The third set featured an 11-0 run on the serve of the senior Stephanie Borr (Westfield, NJ / Westfield) as the Judges delivered 10 Kills and a service ace. Graduate student Sydney Bent (Raleigh, NC / Ransom Everglades School (Fla.) and senior Emerson White (Lexington, Ky. / Sayre) each had three kills in the string.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE – COLBY-SAWYER
- The Judges had a whopping .393 hitting percentage (42 K-9 E-84 TA), with seven different players registering multiple kills and hitting above .400.
- Bent led the way with 11 kills while adding three service aces and two block assists. She hit .318 for the match.
- Ertischek added seven kills at a .438 clip while a sophomore Lara Verstovsek (Houston, Texas / Episcopal) had six kills and a .417 percentage. Verstovsek also had two Solo blocks and a service ace.
- Junior Ines Grom-Mansenecal (Cincinnati, Ohio/Wyoming) had 31 assists, and Classmate Ella Pereira (Redondo Beach, Calif. / Rolling Hills Prep) contributed 18 digs.
HOW IT HAPPENED – WORCESTER STATE (25-17, 25-17, 25-15)
- Although this match had the closest set scores of the weekend for Brandeis, they never trailed, and were only tied twice, 5-5 in the first set and 2-2 in the third.
- The biggest run of the first set came on the serve of Grom-Mansenecal, when the Judges won six points in a row to stretch a 10-8 lead to 16-8. Three different Judges had kills, and WSU committed three errors in the streak.
- Brandeis scored five of the first seven points of the second set and never looked back, leading by as many as seven points on a couple of occasions. Ertischek came up big in the set, with seven kills on 12 attempts.
- In the third, it was Borr with another strong service series, taking a 2-2 tie to a 7-2 lead, as the Lancers contributed four errors to the run. Six players had kills in the set, with Verstovsek and sophomore Ariana Jackson (Lewis Center, Ohio / Oletangy Orange) each pitching in three.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE – WORCESTER STATE
- Ertischek reached double-digit kills for the first time in her career, finishing with 10 and three errors in 17 attempts for a .412 hitting percentage.
- Bent added eight kills, while Verstovsek had seven. Each had two block assists and three service aces as well.
- Junior Rita Lai (Sugar Land, Texas / Clements) had six kills and a team-high three block assists.
- Grom-Mansenecal had 21 assists and seven digs, while Pereira had a match-high 11 digs.
- The Judges hit .273 as a team (40 K-16 A-88 TA), while holding Worcester State to .189 (11-25-74).
UP NEXT
- The Judges are on the road for the next three weeks, starting with matches at Emerson College next Thursday night at 6 pm and at Williams next Friday at 7 pm