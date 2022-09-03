Volleyball takes two more with sweeps over Colby-Sawyer and Worcester State

WALTHAM, Mass. – The Brandeis University volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the young season today with a pair of straight-set wins over Colby-Sawyer College (25- and Worcester State University. The Judges Barely trailed in a pair of matches that lasted just over an hour each.

TEAM RECORDS

Brandeis, 3-0 / Colby-Sawyer, 1-3 / Worcester State, 0-3

HOW IT HAPPENED – COLBY-SAWYER (25-12, 25-12, 25-8)

The Judges led wire-to-wire in the first and third sets, opening up leads of 5-1 and 4-1 respectively.

The second set was back-and-forth over the first 12 points before Brandeis went on an 8-0 run that turned a 6-6 tie into a 14-6 lead thanks to four kills form the first-year outside hitter Anna Ertischek (Montgomery, Texas / Lake Creek) .

. The third set featured an 11-0 run on the serve of the senior Stephanie Borr (Westfield, NJ / Westfield) as the Judges delivered 10 Kills and a service ace. Graduate student Sydney Bent (Raleigh, NC / Ransom Everglades School (Fla.) and senior Emerson White (Lexington, Ky. / Sayre) each had three kills in the string.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE – COLBY-SAWYER

The Judges had a whopping .393 hitting percentage (42 K-9 E-84 TA), with seven different players registering multiple kills and hitting above .400.

Bent led the way with 11 kills while adding three service aces and two block assists. She hit .318 for the match.

Ertischek added seven kills at a .438 clip while a sophomore Lara Verstovsek (Houston, Texas / Episcopal) had six kills and a .417 percentage. Verstovsek also had two Solo blocks and a service ace.

had six kills and a .417 percentage. Verstovsek also had two Solo blocks and a service ace. Junior Ines Grom-Mansenecal (Cincinnati, Ohio/Wyoming) had 31 assists, and Classmate Ella Pereira (Redondo Beach, Calif. / Rolling Hills Prep) contributed 18 digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED – WORCESTER STATE (25-17, 25-17, 25-15)

Although this match had the closest set scores of the weekend for Brandeis, they never trailed, and were only tied twice, 5-5 in the first set and 2-2 in the third.

The biggest run of the first set came on the serve of Grom-Mansenecal, when the Judges won six points in a row to stretch a 10-8 lead to 16-8. Three different Judges had kills, and WSU committed three errors in the streak.

Brandeis scored five of the first seven points of the second set and never looked back, leading by as many as seven points on a couple of occasions. Ertischek came up big in the set, with seven kills on 12 attempts.

In the third, it was Borr with another strong service series, taking a 2-2 tie to a 7-2 lead, as the Lancers contributed four errors to the run. Six players had kills in the set, with Verstovsek and sophomore Ariana Jackson (Lewis Center, Ohio / Oletangy Orange) each pitching in three.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE – WORCESTER STATE

Ertischek reached double-digit kills for the first time in her career, finishing with 10 and three errors in 17 attempts for a .412 hitting percentage.

Bent added eight kills, while Verstovsek had seven. Each had two block assists and three service aces as well.

Junior Rita Lai (Sugar Land, Texas / Clements) had six kills and a team-high three block assists.

had six kills and a team-high three block assists. Grom-Mansenecal had 21 assists and seven digs, while Pereira had a match-high 11 digs.

The Judges hit .273 as a team (40 K-16 A-88 TA), while holding Worcester State to .189 (11-25-74).

