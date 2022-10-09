Volleyball Takes Panthers in Three

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Washington and Lee University volleyball squad downed Ferrum College in three straight sets, 25-22, 25-12 and 25-21 on Wednesday night.

The Generals (9-8, 6-1 ODAC) earned the conference win over the Panthers (5-14, 0-7) behind double-digit kills from Sydney Heifner (Nashville, Tenn. / Harpeth Hall) and Riley Debeic (Potomac, Md. / Bishop O’Connell).

The Blue and White led FC 22-14 in the opening set, but seven consecutive points put Ferrum back in play. Fortunately, the home team scored three of the next four rallies to take set one 25-22.

The Generals did not allow the Panthers to come close after the first bench swap. At 7-7, W&L found their rhythm and went on a 16-3 run with Allie Buchholz (Portland, Ore./ Jesuit) and McKenna Cook (Powell, Ohio / Olentangy) at the service line for a majority of those points. The 25-12 set gave Washington and Lee a 2-0 advantage.

The third set was a different story, Ferrum dominated most of the play and jumped out to a seven-point, 9-2 lead. The Generals went to work to cut the deficit down and fought back to score 13 of the next 17 tallies and took the lead 15-13 before the streak ended. The two would trade leads throughout the middle of the series and were all tied up at 21-21. WLU scored the final five points to take the match 25-21

Heifner recorded a match high 22 digs with 12 kills and Emery Goerig collected two blocks at the net. Debiec’s efficiency rating was .526 with 19 total attacks and 11 kills to just one error. Goerig was not far behind her, she hit .462 with seven kills on 13 attempts.

The Blue and White travel up I-81 for a 7 pm ODAC contest at Shenandoah University on Friday, October 7.

