Volleyball takes on Columbia and Cornell at home this weekend

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown volleyball will be at home in the Pizzitola Sports Center for two games this weekend, taking on Columbia on Friday (Oct. 28) and Cornell on Saturday (Oct. 29).

The match against Columbia will begin at 7 pm and the match against Cornell will start at 5 pm Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+. Saturday’s match against Cornell will be a Team IMPACT game where Brown will recognize those who have been paired with Brown teams throughout the organization.

ABOUT BROWN

The Bears’ net defense has been stellar this season as Brown leads the Ivy League in both blocks per set (2.49) and total blocks (162). In the NCAA, Brown sits at 38th in blocks per set. Beau Vanderlaan is third in the Ivy League (103rd NCAA) with 1.12 blocks per set. Gabby Derrick is fifth in the league (147 NCAA) with 1.07 per set.

is third in the Ivy League (103rd NCAA) with 1.12 blocks per set. is fifth in the league (147 NCAA) with 1.07 per set. In Ivy League play, Brown has upped his blocks per set number to a league-leading 2.72. Vanderlaan is second in the league with 1.31 blocks per set during league play.

Sophia Miller continues to lead Brown’s offense with 3.27 kills per set. In her 17 matches this season, Miller has reached double-figure kills in 11 of those matches, a team-high, including each of her last two matches. Miller reached 20 kills in two matches this season.

continues to lead Brown’s offense with 3.27 kills per set. In her 17 matches this season, Miller has reached double-figure kills in 11 of those matches, a team-high, including each of her last two matches. Miller reached 20 kills in two matches this season. Cierra Jenkins continues strong play having reached 30 assists in each of her last eight matches, a career-long streak. Jenkins reached 30+ assists in 13 matches last season but only had a streak of four, which she reached twice.

continues strong play having reached 30 assists in each of her last eight matches, a career-long streak. Jenkins reached 30+ assists in 13 matches last season but only had a streak of four, which she reached twice. In the first meeting against Columbia, Brown hit .358 and finished the match with a 13-2 advantage in blocks. Brown’s offense got better as the match progressed, hitting .294 in the first set, .375 in the second and .429 in the third and final set. Kayla Griebl led Brown with 13 kills, hitting .310. Beau Vanderlaan and Kate Sheire also had double-figure kills with 11 and 10, respectively.

led Brown with 13 kills, hitting .310. and also had double-figure kills with 11 and 10, respectively. Brown hit a season-high .406 in a sweep over Cornell. The Bears only committed nine errors, a season low. Sophia Miller led Brown with 12 kills and Kate Sheire had 11 kills, hitting a blistering .688.

ABOUT COLUMBIA

Columbia is 4-13 on the season and 1-7 in Ivy play. The Lions have lost their last four matches since beating Penn.

Columbia is hitting just .178 as a team this season and is allowing opponents to hit .243. Saj McBurrows leads Columbia with 2.63 kills per set and is hitting .296 on the year. The Lions have five players averaging over 2.00 kills per set.

The Lions have had three matches this season with 12 blocks, winning two of them. The other match was a five-set loss at St. John’s.

ABOUT CORNELL

Cornell is 4-13 on the year with a 2-6 record in Ivy play. Both of Cornell’s wins have come against Columbia, including the Big Red’s last game.

Eliza Konvicka is leading the team with 2.98 kills per set and the offense is led by Emma Worthington who is averaging 9.02 assists per set.

Sydney Moore leads Cornell’s net defense with 0.98 blocks per set.



