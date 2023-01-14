Volleyball Takes Northeastern To Five Sets

BOSTON, Mass. – Seniors Katie Lanz and Kirsten Badowski combined for 32 kills for UNCW, but Northeastern held off the Seahawks to win in five sets on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action at the Cabot Center.

The Huskies, who completed a sweep of the series, improved to 7-8 overall and 4-2 in the CAA. The Seahawks, meanwhile, slid to 3-12 and 1-6.

UNCW captured the opening set, 25-20, but the Huskies earned 25-18, 25-15 wins in the next two sets to go up, 2-1. Badowski had five kills in the fourth set as UNCW extended the match to five sets with a 25-20 win. In the final set, NU jumped to a 4-1 lead forcing a UNCW timeout. The Seahawks were able to close to within three several times, but the Huskies closed out the set and match with the final three points for a 15-9 win.

The Huskies were paced by Defne Arliel’s 17 kills while Nailah Jenkins and Laura Seeger chipped in 14 apiece.

Lanz finished with a season and match-high 20 kills and hit .259 while Badowski added 12 kills and hit .458, both season-bests. Lanz finished off a double-double performance with 10 digs.

Led by Quinn Manley’s team-high 17 digs, the Seahawks finished with a 69-64 advantage in digs.

NU finished the match with 14 aces.

The five-set loss for UNCW was it’s first in four outings this season that went five sets.

UNCW hosts Hofstra in the first of two matches next weekend on Oct.15 at 4 pm