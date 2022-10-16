Volleyball Takes Down Auburn in a Four Set Thriller

Next Match: at Ole Miss 10/21/2022 | 7 P.M October 21 (Fri) / 7 PM at Be Miss

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball went toe-to-toe with Auburn in a four set thriller at the Hearnes Center, but a strong third set by Mizzou propelled them to the 3-1 win (15-25, 25-21, 25-15, 29-27) is Sunday.

Sophomore Kaylee Cox led the Tigers (8-9, 1-6 SEC), producing 17 kills. Senior Anna Dixon added another 16 terminations while sophomore Jordan Iliff chipped in six from the outside.

Auburn (17-2, 6-2 SEC) had a duo reach double-digit kills with Akasha Anderson leading the Tigers with 22 and Kendal Kemp added 13.

Freshman Estella Zatechka produced a season-best 16 digs to go along with her ace. The Tigers had four aces as a team.

Sophomore Trista Strasser recorded eight blocks – the seventh time in 2022 she has produced five or more rejections. Strasser averages 1.15 blocks per set.

Mizzou heads to Ole Miss to face the Rebels in a pair of SEC matches on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16.

