Volleyball sweeps weekend games, pushing the record to 26-3

On Friday, at the start of parent’s weekend, the volleyball court was electric as the Bears swept Cornell College on Breast Cancer Awareness night. Riled up by the crowd, WashU took a 9-3 lead after three kills from fifth-year outside Michaela Bach. Junior Lily Steinbach notched two kills, and an ace from Elise Kilroy pushed the lead to 12-4. The collective effort highlighted the strength of this team. The Bears never looked back, and they went on to win the set 25-16. They went on to win the next two sets 25-20 and 25-20. The team only played from behind during the third set, where they reached a 16-18 score. The lead was quickly regained on an 8-point streak with stellar defense from senior defensive specialist Taryn Gurbach and a pair of kills from sophomore middle Zoe Foster.

To get this win, head coach Vanessa Walby said over email, “Cornell is always a strong program, and we knew we had to come focused and ready to play.”

On Saturday, WashU would notch two more wins against Earlham (25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19) and Grinnell (25-8, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17). Coach Walby acknowledged the support of the parents in these wins saying, “They are loyal to our program, and [we] really enjoy spending time with each other! We are really fortunate to have such amazing people supporting our program.” With these 3 wins, WashU cements its position at number 7 in national polls in what has already been a historic season for the team. The Bears’ 26-3 season record puts them at a .897 win record, and they are on a four-game winning streak ahead of the UAA tournament.

The team played aggressively all weekend, with freshman Sam Buckley getting 136 assists across the 3 games. Steinbach was Spectacular at the net, notching 3 blocks alone against Grinnell. Walby emphasized, “I think we have done a great job serving tough and forcing our opponents to be out of the system.” This sentiment was highlighted by freshman right-side Tori Taylor and Kilroy gaining crucial aces across all 3 games.

The team seeks to continue this hot streak. They will travel this weekend to Indiana to play Transylvania University and DePaul. It is Nov. 4, they will begin conference championships.