Volleyball Sweeps Vassar to Open 2022 Season
Center Valley, PA (September 2, 2022) – First-year Abby Weise led the DeSales University volleyball team with 11 kills as the Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-16) win over Vassar College on Friday evening in Billera Hall.
The Basics
- Final Score: DeSales – 3, Vassar – 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-16)
- Records: DeSales (1-0); Vassar (0-1)
- DSU Evens up its career record vs. the Brewers at 2-2 in what was the first meeting between the two teams since the 2010 season.
How it Happened
- DSU never trailed in either of the first two sets opening up a 5-0 lead in each of the first two sets.
- Vassar pulled to within two points (15-13) in the first set and never got any closer than four points in the second set.
- In the third set, the Brewers got off to a better start taking a 5-3 lead and were tied at six before DSU scored five straight points to take an 11-6 lead.
- VC scored five straight of its own later in the game to tie the score at 12, but leading 15-14, the Bulldogs pulled away with six straight off Weise serve to lead 21-14 and cruised from there.
Top Bulldog Performers
For the Foes
- Molly Delahunty had a team-high six kills.
- Maya Levine totaled 12 digs.
Inside the Box Score
- DSU hit .207 for the match and forced the Brewers into just -.028 hitting with 18 kills and 20 errors.
- DeSales had 12 service aces but also committed 11 service errors in the win.
Up Next
- The Bulldogs are back in action tomorrow when they take on Rutgers-Camden (10) and Stevenson (4).