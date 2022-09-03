Volleyball Sweeps Vassar to Open 2022 Season

Next Match: Rutgers-Camden 9/3/2022 | 10:00 a.m Sept. 03 (Sat) / 10:00 am Rutgers-Camden History

Center Valley, PA (September 2, 2022) – First-year Abby Weise led the DeSales University volleyball team with 11 kills as the Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-16) win over Vassar College on Friday evening in Billera Hall.

The Basics

Final Score: DeSales – 3, Vassar – 0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-16)

Records: DeSales (1-0); Vassar (0-1)

DeSales (1-0); Vassar (0-1) DSU Evens up its career record vs. the Brewers at 2-2 in what was the first meeting between the two teams since the 2010 season.

How it Happened

DSU never trailed in either of the first two sets opening up a 5-0 lead in each of the first two sets.

Vassar pulled to within two points (15-13) in the first set and never got any closer than four points in the second set.

In the third set, the Brewers got off to a better start taking a 5-3 lead and were tied at six before DSU scored five straight points to take an 11-6 lead.

VC scored five straight of its own later in the game to tie the score at 12, but leading 15-14, the Bulldogs pulled away with six straight off Weise serve to lead 21-14 and cruised from there.

Top Bulldog Performers

For the Foes

Molly Delahunty had a team-high six kills.

Maya Levine totaled 12 digs.

Inside the Box Score

DSU hit .207 for the match and forced the Brewers into just -.028 hitting with 18 kills and 20 errors.

DeSales had 12 service aces but also committed 11 service errors in the win.

Up Next