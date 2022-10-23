Volleyball Sweeps Tulsa to Remain Undefeated in Conference Play

Next Match: Temple 10/28/2022 | 7 p.m October 28 (Fri) / 7 pm Temple History

HOUSTON – The No. 24 The University of Houston volleyball team used a season-high 14 kills from Graduate Kennedy Warren to post its third sweep in the last four games with a three-set win over Tulsa on Sunday afternoon in the Fertitta Center.

Houston (19-2, 10-0 The American) has now won its last 11 games, including four three-set wins and five four-set wins. The Cougars have also won their last two games against Tulsa (10-11, 3-6 The American) and sit with a 12-22 record against the Golden Hurricane all-time.

Senior Abbie Jackson earned her 29th career double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs, while Warren’s 14 kills came via a .406 hitting percentage. Graduate Kortlyn Henderson tallied a .417 hitting percentage, earning seven kills in 12 attempts. Junior Kate Georgiades tallied 21 digs while a sophomore Kellen Morin tallied a match best six total blocks, tying her career best in the category.

SET ONE

Houston controlled play in the first set, stifling any chance of a Tulsa surge by going 16-for-19 on side-outs (84 percent). With the match even at 7-7, the Cougars stung together multiple runs to win the set 25-19.

Senior Rachel Tullos paced Houston by earning five kills on five attacks, posting a perfect 1.000 hitting efficiency, while Georgiades posted eight digs and Morin tallied three blocks.

SET TWO

Similar to the first frame, the Cougars continued to limit any runs from Tulsa in the second set. Tied 7-7 early, Houston pulled away with a 17-11 lead as Warren captured five consecutive points with kills. The surge allowed the Cougars the room they would need to earn the set win, 25-19.

Warren finished the set with seven kills and a .500 hitting percentage, and senior Morgan Janda earned nine assists.

SET THREE

Like the first two sets, the teams went back-and-forth early. While the first two sets combined for 11 tie scores, there were 12 ties in the third set alone. With a tie at 23-23, a service ace from Janda and a block from Graduate Isabel Theut and Morin shut the door, earning the set win, 25-23, and the match win, 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Cougars remain at home for the third game of their five game homestand. Houston hosts Temple at the Fertitta Center on Friday at 7 pm, followed by a noon matchup against East Carolina next Sunday at noon.

BUY TICKETS

Fans can purchase Houston Volleyball tickets by calling 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) or by clicking here. The 31-match schedule features 14 contests inside the Fertitta Center.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN POINT HOUSTON CLUB

Fans can help support the Houston Volleyball program by joining the Point HOUSTON Club. For more information about the Point HOUSTON Club, fans can click here or call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarVB on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarVB. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at @UHCougarVB.

– UHCougars.com –