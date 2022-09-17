Volleyball Sweeps Susquehanna to Improve to 6-3

Next Match: University of Scranton 9/21/2022 | 6:00 P.M Sept. 21 (Wed) / 6:00 PM University of Scranton History

Ithaca, NY– The Ithaca College volleyball team polished off a successful weekend at the Susquehanna Invitational, defeating Susquehanna in just three sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-20).

The Bombers played a back-and-forth first set, eventually falling behind 20-17. The Bombers rallied for eight straight points that included five kills to win the set.

Momentum swung back and forth again in set two, with each team trading runs of points. After Susquehanna rallied for two straight points to bring the set within one, the Bombers rallied for four straight points to pull away. Three straight points closed out the set for Bombers with a 25-19 win.

Down 10-8 in the third set, the Bombers took 11 of the next 12 points to build an 18-11 lead. Susquehanna showed life, but the large deficit was too much to overcome as the Bombers took set three by a score of 25-20.

Sophomore Faith Sabatier led the Bombers with 12 Kills on the day. First year Leila Chipepo had 11 kills, junior Alexandra Montgomery had 10 kills, and senior Jennifer Pitts had eight kills. First year Maddie Cox had 38 assists and junior Julia Costa had 15 digs.

REACTION FROM HEAD COACH JOHAN DULFER

“This team wasn’t going to take no for an answer today. We grinded out a win over a great opponent in a way that was very impressive. It was a very great all-around effort. We talk all the time about what it takes for us to reach this level and we are learning how to summon it – we realize there will be setbacks along the way but we learned a lot this weekend that we’ll bring home and try to build is for next week.”

The Bombers return home with a 6–3 record to host Scranton in Ben Light Gymnasium on Wednesday, September 21 at 6 pm