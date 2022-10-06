Volleyball Sweeps Salem University Wednesday Night

Next Match: Virginia State University 10/8/2022 | 11:00 A.M October 08 (Sat) / 11:00 AM Virginia State University History

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team swept Salem University (25-19, 25-19, 25-18) Wednesday night inside Whitaker Gymnasium.

The Rams move to (7-9, 3-4 CIAA), while Salem drops to 0-23.

How it happened

Salem opened set one on a 5-0 run, and the Rams answered back with a 7-2 run to tie the match at 7-7. After exchanging points back-and-forth, the Rams used two huge scoring runs to take the set 25-19 and lead the match 1-0.

The Rams began set two with a 6-1 scoring run. Salem answered back with five points of its own to tie the match at 6-6. A few kills from Rheign Davis and Niyonna McIntyre helped increase the Ram’s lead and eventually take the set 25-19 and go up 2-0 in the match.

Set three was evenly matched but after the Ram had huge kills from Raven Gray , Rheign Davis and The word Lanier to help WSSU pull away. Winston-Salem took the set 25-18 and the sweep.

Inside the Numbers

Kills Gray, Raven (14), Lanier, Sanaa (11), Young, Breona (6)

Aces Joyner, Paris (3), Norwood, Brooke (3), Wallace, Myra (1)

Blocks Davis, Rheign (2), McIntyre, Niyonna (1)

Assists Norwood, Brooke (10), Joyner, Paris (6), McClinton, Kaylen (6)

Digs Joyner, Paris (10), Davis, Rheign (7), Lanier, Sanaa (4)

Up next

The Rams will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to play in the CIAA South Round-up Hosted by Shaw/St. Augustine’s. The Rams will face Virginia State and Elizabeth City at 11 am and 3 pm, respectively on October 8th, and then take on Lincoln at 1 pm on Sunday, October 9th.