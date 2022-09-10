Volleyball Sweeps North Dakota – Fordham University Athletics

Next Match: vs. Sacred Heart 9/16/2022 | 4:30 PM Sept. 16 (Fri) / 4:30 PM vs. Sacred Heart

Grand Forks, ND – Fordham volleyball Avenged yesterday’s five-set loss with its fourth sweep of the year on Saturday, defeating the hosts, North Dakota, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23. With the result, the Rams improve to 6-2 on the year.

The Rams took advantage of several service errors in the opening frame and utilized a five-point run midway through the set on Mallory Lipski’s serve, featuring three kills and a block, to take the lead for good. Fordham controlled the rest of the set and finished with five kills on the final six points. The two schools traded points for much of the second set with the visitors ahead by a small margin, until the end of the frame when the Rams closed things out with a flourish, notching two kills, an ace, and a block.

Fordham again controlled things in the third but the Fighting Hawks rallied furiously to erase a six-point deficit and eventually tie the set up, 23-23, but Kills from Chloe Pejouan and then Audrey Brown saw out the win.

The offense was led by Audrey Brown’s 14 kills, with the freshman enjoying her most efficient match of the year, hitting .565 on 23 attacks, while Whitley Moody added 13 kills. Lipski led the back line with 15 digs, followed by Megan Brzozowski’s 12, the setter also added 36 assists, two aces, and a solo block.

Fordham next plays at the Yale Invitational next weekend, taking on Sacred Heart in the opener on Friday at 4:30 pm