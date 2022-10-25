Volleyball Sweeps Livingstone College Monday Night

Next Match: Claflin University 10/27/2022 | 6 P.M October 27 (Thu) / 6 PM Claflin University History

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team swept Livingstone College 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-13) on a dig pink night inside Whitaker Gymnasium.

The Rams improved to (11-11, 7-6 CIAA), while Livingstone fell to (1-17, 0-14 CIAA).

How it Happened

The Rams opened set 1 on a 5-1 run and never looked back, taking the set 25-21 and leading the match 1-0.

WSSU used 14 kills to keep the momentum throughout the set and won 25-23 to take a 2-0 lead over Livingstone.

Winston-Salem State opened set three on another 5-1 run and kept swinging through the end taking the set 25-13 and the match 3-0.

Inside the Numbers

Kills Lanier, Sanaa (10), Young, Breona (10), Davis, Rheign (9)

Aces Davis, Rheign (4), Brodie, Jericka (1)

Blocks Young, Breona (2), Davis, Rheign (1), Pinkney, Jireh (1)

Assists McClinton, Kaylen (12), Bowden, Angel (6), Norwood, Brooke (6)

Digs Wallace, Myra (17), Brodie, Jericka (7), Norwood, Brooke (6)