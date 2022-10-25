Volleyball Sweeps Livingstone College Monday Night
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University volleyball team swept Livingstone College 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-13) on a dig pink night inside Whitaker Gymnasium.
The Rams improved to (11-11, 7-6 CIAA), while Livingstone fell to (1-17, 0-14 CIAA).
How it Happened
The Rams opened set 1 on a 5-1 run and never looked back, taking the set 25-21 and leading the match 1-0.
WSSU used 14 kills to keep the momentum throughout the set and won 25-23 to take a 2-0 lead over Livingstone.
Winston-Salem State opened set three on another 5-1 run and kept swinging through the end taking the set 25-13 and the match 3-0.
Inside the Numbers
Kills Lanier, Sanaa (10), Young, Breona (10), Davis, Rheign (9)
Aces Davis, Rheign (4), Brodie, Jericka (1)
Blocks Young, Breona (2), Davis, Rheign (1), Pinkney, Jireh (1)
Assists McClinton, Kaylen (12), Bowden, Angel (6), Norwood, Brooke (6)
Digs Wallace, Myra (17), Brodie, Jericka (7), Norwood, Brooke (6)
Up Next
The Rams will Honor its five seniors, Jerika Brodie, The word Lanier, Niyonna McIntyre, Myra Wallaceand Breona Young on senior night, October 27 hosting Claflin at 6 pm inside Whitaker Gym.